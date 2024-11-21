Katt Williams Slams Diddy over Death of 2Pac: ‘I Just Don’t Like You Walking Around Scot-Free’ | VIDEO

*In a recent interview with GQ, comedy heavyweight Katt Williams discussed his controversial remarks about Diddy during his viral appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, “Club Shay Shay.”

Addressing the current challenges faced by Diddy in 2024, including arrest and serious charges, Williams expressed deep feelings about the late Tupac Shakur.

Although Williams did not explicitly name Diddy, his mention of Tupac and the surrounding circumstances drew attention.

“I loved Tupac,” he shared, reflecting on the deep connection he felt with the late rapper. Williams alluded to the lingering questions surrounding Tupac’s 1996 murder, especially after Duane Davis was arrested in 2023, igniting further discussion on the unsolved case.

Williams’ sentiments were raw and unwavering as he conveyed his feelings about anyone he perceived as complicit in Tupac’s death.

“I felt like we were kindred spirits. So if I hear you responsible for knocking my n***a off … I don’t give a f**k what job I end up being in, I don’t care how things go, if I can get a way to get you, that’s what I’m all about. I just don’t like you walking around scot-free.” He added, “Cause you a demon, and I know demons are powerful, but I know why there powerful…It’s cold spiritual warfare going on out here in the real world. And part of my job is to not lose focus on that.”

Williams’ comments reignite the complicated history between Diddy and Tupac. That relationship was one of early camaraderie marred by the infamous East Coast-West Coast rivalry.

Initially, the two seemed to share a mutual respect. However, the rising tensions eventually led to the deaths of both Tupac in 1996 and the Notorious B.I.G/Biggie Smalls just a year later.

The revelations from Katt Williams serve not only as a commentary on his personal beliefs but also as a reflection of the ongoing cultural discourse surrounding loss, legacy, and justice in the world of hip-hop.

