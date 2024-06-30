Sunday, June 30, 2024
Karen Clark Sheard Defends Saying the N-word During Church Sermon | WATCH
By Chris Richburg
Karen Clark Sheard's N-word Usage in Old Sermon Resurfaces / Karen Clark Sheard - screenshot
Karen Clark Sheard – screenshot

*A past church sermon delivered by Karen Clark Sheard is finding its way into present-day conversation, due to the gospel icon saying the Black-folk version of the N-word while preaching the Word. Clark-Sheard defended the controversial action during an interview with Baller Alert reporter Ty Cole.

As the chat progressed Cole confided in Clark-Sheard that her sermons resonated with him, his family, and many others. From there, the discussion touched on a viral video that captured Sheard expressing “something so passionately that it caught everyone’s attention.”

“You were saying a sermon, and then at some point,” Cole explained to Clark-Sheard, who didn’t know what viral moment he was speaking of. Going into more detail, Cole mentioned the part of the video where the N-word “fell out” of Clark-Sheard’s mouth, adding, “How do you feel about embracing moments like these that show your authentic human side… kind of breaking stereotypes without gospel figures are often perceived.”

The video, in question, which landed on YouTube in 2012, was taken from a sermon Clark-Sheard delivered more than a decade ago, titled “Guess Who Is Coming to Dinner,” according to Atlanta Blackstar

The start of the video found the gospel entertainer admitting that God has had to give her about “1,000” chances because of how imperfect she has been, according to the Atlanta Black Star News. Around the 12-minute mark of the sermon, Clark-Sheard starts talking about people being covered with anointing oil, asserting that those without it are bad news.

 

It was at this point that the Detroit native used “oil” to represent the covering of a pastor or leadership in the church.

“You have some folk that ain’t got no oil on them and you got a fool with them kind of folk, you know, you got a fool with n—gas, I mean people,” Clark-Sheard stated as she went on to clarify what she said.

“All along they’ll blame everything on the pastor and the first lady but won’t look at themselves.”

Since the clip was released, it has generated mixed opinions. Although some perceived Clark-Sheard’s N-word use as accidental, her actions in the video look to paint her as being well aware of using the expletive to get a response from the crowd.

Cole’s interview with Clark-Sheard gained more reaction after it was shared on social media.

Instagram users were not shy about how they felt, with support coming from a good bit of folk who voiced, “THERE WILL BE NO CLARK SISTERS SLANDER!!! Especially KCS!!!”

One person said, “Kirk Franklin can cuss his son out… Karen can say the N-word… next subject. They are human,” one person expressed, while another user came to Clark-Sheard’s defense.

“She didn’t say nothing wrong! Please don’t play with Auntie Karen,” the user said.

Clark-Sheard’s N-word controversy marks the latest in an ongoing debate surrounding the N-word and its use among Black people. While the power and history of the expletive still strikes a nerve for some, others have embraced the notion of it being a term of endearment and reversing its negative impact.

- Advertisement -

