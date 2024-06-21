Jussie Smollett & Vivica A. Fox’s New Film ‘The Lost Holliday’ | REVIEW

*Last Friday, at the American Black Film Festival held a screening for “The Lost Holliday,“ at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The Indie movie is directed by and stars Jussie Smollett, alongside Vivica A. Fox.

The theater was packed with standing room only and some guest sitting on the floor. The lightening of the film is dark and low. The imagery is young and current with several sequences of selfie videos and family cell phone footage. Fox enters the screen and the audience cheers. She presents a comforting kinship energy – we know the show will be enjoyable with her acting.

According to the films synopsis, Cassandra Marshall (Fox), arrives in Los Angeles to plan the funeral for her estranged son, Damien Holliday (Jabari Redd), but she finds the arrangements are already being handled by her son’s husband, Jason Holliday (Smollett) – a man and a marriage she knew nothing about. Now she must deal with grief and guilt while getting to know her son’s adopted daughter and husband; along with the help of Jason’s sister, Cheyenne (Brittany Hall) and best friend, Duck (Marquise Vilson) – Cassandra learns more about her son in death than she ever knew during his life.

Smollett and Fox are complimentary balanced with connection and comedy. As their characters bond over loosing a love one – regardless of their frustrations and difference – is relatable. While “The Lost Holliday” delicately shows a glimpse into Black households navigating queer family members, and the writing flows well, a larger budget would have added to the films enjoyment.

“The Lost Holliday” can be streamed on ABFF PLAY until June 24.

Writers Jussie Smollett and Jerrell Chesney. Producers Jussie Smollett, Mona Scott Young, Tressa Smallwood, Tom Wilson, Joe Jody Williams, Janet Smollett, Vivica A. Fox, Stephanie Gayle, James Earl Hardy, and Sheila Legette.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jussie Smollett Debuts New Film at ABFF, Denzel Washington Talks Acting Break