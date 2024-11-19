Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Announce They’re Engaged! | Video

*Jonathan Majors announced during the EBONY Power 100 Gala at NYA Studios West in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Nov. 17 that they are engaged!

The milestone comes two months after pals of the actress claimed Good is reportedly covering Majors’ expenses following his headline-making legal issues. According to The Jasmine Brand, Good has been financially supporting Majors after his career suffered due to allegations of abusing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Majors, who was arrested in March 2023 for strangulation, assault, and harassment, was later convicted of third-degree reckless assault and harassment.

Following the allegations, Majors was dropped by his management company and lost a slew of acting work. A source said, “Meagan pays for everything. They really wanted this dog, and she got stuck paying the $75,000 training bill. Like, that’s crazy!”

Good, who finalized her divorce from pastor DeVon Franklin in June 2022, also allegedly pays child support for Majors’s young daughter from a previous relationship, according to the tea spiller.

“No one knows what Meagan sees in this guy. If things keep up this way, she may not be able to pay her mortgage,” the source said.

Meanwhile, revealed their engagement news to PEOPLE while at the EBONY event, Good, 43, said, “We’re feeling great,” while showing off her sparkling engagement ring to the camera.

“It’s a season of joy,” Majors, 35, added.

“It’s a season of all the good things,” Good continued.

Good previously told PEOPLE that she and the “Loki” star had “instant chemistry” when they first met.

In July, Good defended her relationship with Majors while appearing on Today with Hoda and Jenna. During the conversation, she admitted that “everyone” advised her against dating Majors.

“One thing I know is that I can always look in the mirror when I trust my spirit, when I trust God, when I ask God, and when I move to the beat of my own drum,” Good said. “I can always look and say, ‘Okay, I’m proud of that.’ No matter whatever happens, I have peace in my heart and have harmony in my heart.”

She added, “I take everyone I love’s opinion into account, but at the end of the day, I’m the one who has to have to live my life. I want to be responsible for the choices I make and want to live the life that I want to live.”

Check out the video below of Meagan showing off her new bling ring.

