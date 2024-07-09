Jody Watley SHINES Alongside TLC and En Vogue at Wolf Trap, Unveiling Timeless Hits and Iconic Music | VIDEOs

*On July 5th, the legendary Jody Watley graced the stage at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia, alongside T-Boz and Chilli of TLC and En Vogue (both groups have previously conveyed Watley’s influence and inspiration).

All of the ladies delivered unforgettable performances that showcased the enduring impact of their iconic music to a packed audience on a sweltering summer night.

Watley, a GRAMMY-winning trailblazer in music, video, and fashion as a singer, songwriter, and producer, also featured her dynamic and high-energy DJ, Bill Coleman of Peace Bisquit, in her electrifying performance at the Wolf Trap venue.

Jody Watley brought her signature and solo hits, along with new music to the Wolf Trap stage.

In addition, she captivated the audience with her soulful voice and magnetic stage presence despite acknowledging being under the weather. “The show must go on” she declared to fans, “Sometimes we have to push thru, that’s life!”

All performances were a testament to enduring women with influence in R&B music and iconic status in the music industry.

Reflecting on the concert, Jody Watley expressed her gratitude for being part of such a historic celebration: “It was an honor to share the stage with T-Boz, Chilli, and En Vogue at Wolf Trap. The atmosphere was upbeat and full of love!”

With multiple Grammy Awards and numerous chart-topping singles to her name, Watley continues to influence generations of artists with her innovative sound and distinctive style.

Located in Vienna, Virginia, Wolf Trap is known for its picturesque outdoor venue and world-class performances across various genres. The venue has hosted some of the biggest names in music and continues to be a premier destination for live entertainment.

Jody Watley’s current release ‘EVERLASTING’- The Remixes” recently vaulted to #2 on the US iTunes Top Dance Albums chart, #3 on Amazon Music, and #2 UK Soul Chart with the Alex Di Ciò Mix.







To close out summer 2024, Watley is set to release one more ‘EVERLASTING’ remix.

The critically acclaimed globally renowned Artist/Writer/Musician/Producer DāM-FunK delivers a momentous funk rendering of the uplifting anthem, scheduled for release via her longtime independent label Avitone in August 2024.

Follow Jody Watley on her social media @jodywatley

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Sexyy Red’s Upcoming Tour Faces Potential Cancellation Due to Low Ticket Sales