Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Allegedly Nearing Divorce

*Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly headed for a divorce, with insiders claiming Ben has “moved out” of the home they share.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” one insider tells In Touch. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

The tea spiller claims Affleck “decided to call it quits” on the marriage.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the insider adds. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2022 at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel.

“Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world… All of us wanting the same thing,” the actress/singer said at the time. “… For the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

JLo continued: “We barely made it to the Little White Wedding Chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the King himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”

Ben and Jen met in 2001 on the set of the romantic comedy “Gigli.” Affleck famously proposed to Lopez for the first time in 2002 with a pink diamond engagement ring. The pair postponed their nuptials days before the wedding in 2003 amid the media frenzy. They officially called it quits in January 2004 and rekindled their romance in April 2022 after Lopez broke up with Alex Rodriguez.

In J.Lo’s documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, Ben said, “Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.’ Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of, like, you’re going to marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t want the water.’ We’re trying to learn to compromise.”

