Hollywood Jazz Festival An Explosion of Talent at the Bowl | PHOTOs

*Fathers’ Day weekend 2024 marked another annual Hollywood Jazz Festival at the world-famous Hollywood Bowl. This year’s spotlight captured an array of seasoned artists and prime-time-ready new talent.

Thousands of fans gathered for food, fun, festivities, and a continuous flow of music from mid-day to sunset into the glow of the moonlight. Arsenio Hall was the host of the 44th annual event.

His predecessors are Bill Cosby and George Lopes. This year, the Sunday lineup included Hollywood Bowl debut artists such as Aneesa Strings, Baby Rose, and Yebba (who was featured by Robert Glasper).

Aneesa Strings wowed the audience as a quadruple threat, encompassing equal strength as a bassist, composer, rapper, and singer. Baby

Rose also warmed up to the crowd with gritty and soulful renditions of her original material.

Brian Blade and the Fellowship Band, Kamasi Washington, The Soul Rebels featuring Seun Kuti and Cory Henry sizzled in the jazz traditions of the Hollywood Bowl with a perfect blend of straight ahead, fusion, soul & gospel-tinged compositions, punctuated by an occasional nod to Hip Hop.

The 44th Annual Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival Sunday opening acts were the LAUSD Beyond the Bell Jazz Band under the direction of Tony White, with special guest Ernie Watts. They were followed by the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz.

The Saturday lineup starred Jodeci, Andra Day, Christian McBride, Cimafunk, Charles Lloyd with Jason Moran, Larry Grenadier, and Brian Blade; also Alex Isley, Mulata Astatke, The LA County High School for the Arts Jazz and the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz.

Altogether, it was two full days of musical excellence, cultural ecstasy, and pure California fun, providing further evidence of why Los Angeles (Hollywood in particular) is one of the coolest places on the planet.

Forthcoming events at the Hollywood Bowl include Henry Mancini 100 Celebration (June 23rd), Patti LaBelle Straight No Chaser (July 7th), All Gershwin (July 11th), Chaka Khan (July 26th) and Herbie Hancock (August 14th). For a full lineup of all events go to: www.HollywoodBowl.com. These events and others are presented by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association aka LA Phil. #HollywoodBowl #LAPhil

