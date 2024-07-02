Fox Soul’s ‘Tea-G-I-F’ Canceled Amid Behind-the-scenes Drama and Policy Violations by Regulars and Luenell: Report | VIDEO

*It was already messy, but Fox Soul’s popular gossip web series, “Tea-G-I-F,” has been officially canceled just weeks after it went on hiatus. The unexpected termination follows a series of behind-the-scenes incidents involving the show’s co-hosts Claudia Jordan, Al Reynolds, and Armon Wiggins, as well as a controversial guest appearance by comedienne Luenell.

The first signs of trouble – according to a report from SandraRose.com – emerged when Luenell appeared on an episode and asked Al Reynolds, “Did you ever come out as gay to Star Jones before your marriage?” This question violated a strict policy forbidding references to Star Jones, who previously issued a cease-and-desist order to the show’s producers. Al, visibly mortified, responded, “Oh, my goodness. I have never not been truthful with anybody that I’ve dated. I have always been very honest with all of my partners about my sexuality.”

Luenell’s breach of policy did not end there; she also violated another rule that stated Al’s sexuality was off-limits unless he chose to discuss it. Reportedly, Al was highly upset and directed his frustration at Claudia Jordan, accusing her of putting Luenell up to the question.

To make matters worse, during Al’s birthday roast, co-host Armon Wiggins added fuel to the fire by launching a personal attack. “Al’s got a unique ability to smile in your face, snap a picture, and go behind your back and talk about you to your co-worker that he claims he hates. … It’s like he’s got a Ph.D. in two-faced studies,” Armon said.

Al, already on edge, called his former co-host Funky Dineva, who was broadcasting live at the time, to express his grievances. It wasn’t long before Al began blaming Claudia again—this time for allegedly feeding negative information about him to Armon.

The boiling tension and constant disputes eventually reached D’Artagnan Bebel, the general manager and head of programming at Fox Soul. Bebel decided that the ongoing animosity was too disruptive and made the decision to suspend the show temporarily. However, after further evaluation, it was determined that the situation was irreparable, leading to the show’s permanent cancellation.

Fans of “Tea-G-I-F” quickly took to social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) and Sandrarose.com, to express their disappointment. The cancellation left many pointing fingers at Claudia Jordan, accusing her of back-stabbing her co-hosts and contributing to the toxic environment on the show. Others, however, believed that all three co-hosts—the trio of Claudia, Al, and Armon—played a role in the series’ downfall.

As the fallout continues, Claudia Jordan, aged 51, is already looking ahead, actively interviewing for roles on other networks. Claudia, who has a long list of TV credits including “Deal or No Deal,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and “Married to Medicine,” remains a notable figure in entertainment, despite the controversy.

Popular YouTuber Michelle “ATLien” Brown has delved deeper into the drama in an extensive video, offering further insights and speculations.

While the end of “Tea-G-I-F” marks a significant shift on Fox Soul, it serves as a cautionary tale about the complexities and potential pitfalls of live broadcasting, especially in the often delicate and drama-laden world of celebrity gossip.

