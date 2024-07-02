Tuesday, July 2, 2024
HomeHip HopBeef
Beef

Fox Soul’s ‘Tea-G-I-F’ Canceled Amid Behind-the-scenes Drama and Policy Violations by Regulars and Luenell: Report | VIDEO
By Fisher Jack
0
Tea-G-I-F Axed Post-hiatus Due to Co-hosts & Luenell Drama - via YouTube screenshot
Fox Soul’s TEA GIF cancelled – via YouTube screenshot

*It was already messy, but Fox Soul’s popular gossip web series, “Tea-G-I-F,” has been officially canceled just weeks after it went on hiatus. The unexpected termination follows a series of behind-the-scenes incidents involving the show’s co-hosts Claudia Jordan, Al Reynolds, and Armon Wiggins, as well as a controversial guest appearance by comedienne Luenell.

The first signs of trouble – according to a report from SandraRose.com – emerged when Luenell appeared on an episode and asked Al Reynolds, “Did you ever come out as gay to Star Jones before your marriage?” This question violated a strict policy forbidding references to Star Jones, who previously issued a cease-and-desist order to the show’s producers. Al, visibly mortified, responded, “Oh, my goodness. I have never not been truthful with anybody that I’ve dated. I have always been very honest with all of my partners about my sexuality.”

Luenell’s breach of policy did not end there; she also violated another rule that stated Al’s sexuality was off-limits unless he chose to discuss it. Reportedly, Al was highly upset and directed his frustration at Claudia Jordan, accusing her of putting Luenell up to the question.

To make matters worse, during Al’s birthday roast, co-host Armon Wiggins added fuel to the fire by launching a personal attack. “Al’s got a unique ability to smile in your face, snap a picture, and go behind your back and talk about you to your co-worker that he claims he hates. … It’s like he’s got a Ph.D. in two-faced studies,” Armon said.

Al, already on edge, called his former co-host Funky Dineva, who was broadcasting live at the time, to express his grievances. It wasn’t long before Al began blaming Claudia again—this time for allegedly feeding negative information about him to Armon.

The boiling tension and constant disputes eventually reached D’Artagnan Bebel, the general manager and head of programming at Fox Soul. Bebel decided that the ongoing animosity was too disruptive and made the decision to suspend the show temporarily. However, after further evaluation, it was determined that the situation was irreparable, leading to the show’s permanent cancellation.

Fans of “Tea-G-I-F” quickly took to social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) and Sandrarose.com, to express their disappointment. The cancellation left many pointing fingers at Claudia Jordan, accusing her of back-stabbing her co-hosts and contributing to the toxic environment on the show. Others, however, believed that all three co-hosts—the trio of Claudia, Al, and Armon—played a role in the series’ downfall.

As the fallout continues, Claudia Jordan, aged 51, is already looking ahead, actively interviewing for roles on other networks. Claudia, who has a long list of TV credits including “Deal or No Deal,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and “Married to Medicine,” remains a notable figure in entertainment, despite the controversy.

Popular YouTuber Michelle “ATLien” Brown has delved deeper into the drama in an extensive video, offering further insights and speculations.

While the end of “Tea-G-I-F” marks a significant shift on Fox Soul, it serves as a cautionary tale about the complexities and potential pitfalls of live broadcasting, especially in the often delicate and drama-laden world of celebrity gossip.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: BET Apologizes After Sound Issues Silence Usher’s Lifetime Achievement Award Speech at 2024 BET Awards

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Luther Vandross’s Niece Reveals Why He Kept His Personal Life Private
Next article
Tia Mowry to Get ‘Raw’ About Divorce and Motherhood in New Reality Show

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Entertainment

BET Awards Under Fire for O.J. Simpson Tribute + Taraji P. Henson’s TikTok Star Confusion Goes Viral | WATCH

Documentaries

‘Tale of the Tape’ – New Hip Hop Film Features J Cole, Kdot, Big Sean + DJ Envy Dishes on Movie, Marriage & Car...

Los Angeles / SoCal

Is California’s New $20 p/hour Wage Law Behind Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles Closing in Pasadena? | VIDEO

Homicide

Rapper Julio Foolio Killed in Deadly Shooting; Graphic Videos Surface | WATCH

Anti-Black

Insult! Republican Columbian Immigrant Tells Black Americans to Get the ‘F**k’ Out in Rant Against ‘Rachet’ Juneteenth Reparations | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming