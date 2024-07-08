Former Adult Film Actress Sues Diddy for Sex Trafficking and Sexual Assault

*The hit keeps coming for Sean “Diddy” Combs as he faces another lawsuit for alleged sexual trafficking and assault.

Former adult film star Adria English filed a lawsuit against the music mogul in New York, accusing Combs of coercing her into prostitution at his annual “white parties” in New York and Miami between 2006 and 2009, Entertainment Weekly reports.

English claims she was forced to take drugs at Diddy’s freak-off parties and has difficulty recalling details from these events “due to the increased demand” that she “engage in illicit narcotics and alcohol use while employed” under Combs.

The woman’s lawsuit names Combs’ Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings, Inc., Vibe Magazine, and Penske Media Corporation for allegedly facilitating the parties.

Jonathan Davis, Combs’ attorney, called the allegations “baseless.”

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone,” Davis said, per EW. “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court.”

English’s lawsuit is the ninth one filed against the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder, alleging sexual assault since late last year.

According to multiple reports, investigators are preparing to bring Diddy’s accusers before a federal grand jury in New York. His bodyguard, Roger Bonds, recently admitted that he would testify against Combs if subpoenaed by the court, Vibe reports.

“If I get subpoenaed, I’m not going to jail for nobody,” said Bonds during his appearance on VladTV.

“I can’t say that I’m gonna be an advocate for one thing and then not stand up for another thing,” he explained. “So, if I say that he’s ‘evil’ and I say all these things about him, if I was just one of those people that went back in my corner and sat down, then I’m continuing for this to keep going on and on. I’m showing this person that they’re just as powerful as they think they was. Anything I can do to help these women, I would do.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: FBI Raids Diddy’s Residences in Los Angeles and Miami Amid Sex Trafficking Probe | Video