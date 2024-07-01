Monday, July 1, 2024
Eddie Murphy Slams David Spade Over ‘Racist’ Joke About His Movie Flop
By Ny MaGee
Actor Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy / ShutterStock

*Eddie Murphy recently called out fellow comedian David Spade for joking about his career back in the day on SNL. 

Speaking to the New York Times, Murphy recalled an incident from the 1990s when Spade commented negatively about him on “Saturday Night Live.” During Spade’s “Hollywood Minute” segment, he said, “Look, children, it’s a falling star. Make a wish,” The skit featured a picture of Murphy after his movie “Vampire in Brooklyn” flopped at the box office. 

Murphy viewed the remark as “racist.”

“When David Spade said that sh*t about my career on SNL, it was like. ‘Yo, it’s in-house! I’m one of the family, and you’re f*cking with me like that?’ It hurt my feelings,” Murphy said. 

Murphy told the NYT that he was “the biggest thing that ever came off that show.” 

David Spade on SNL
TikTok screenshot

The Hollywood icon also noted that the long-running sketch comedy show “would have been off the air if I didn’t go back on the show, and now you got somebody from the cast making a crack about my career?” he said. 

Murphy explained that Spade’s attack on him was personal, as all SNL scripts must be approved, and the “producers thought it was okay to say that,” he said. 

“And all the people that have been on that show, you’ve never heard nobody make no joke about anybody’s career,” Murphy continued. “Most people that get off that show, they don’t go on and have these amazing careers. It was personal.”

He added, “It was like, ‘Yo, how could you do that?’ My career? Really? A joke about my career? So I thought that was a cheap shot. And it was kind of, I thought—I felt it was racist.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Murphy and Spade fell out over the SNL joke but ultimately resolved their differences.

“In the long run, it’s all good,” Murphy told the NYT. “Worked out great. I’m cool with David Spade. Cool with Lorne Michaels. I went back to SNL. I’m cool with everybody. It’s all love.”

Watch Spade’s SNL clip via the TikTok video below.

@_wil_roc_ #davidspade burns #eddiemurphy on #snl Spade in America: Hollywood Minute #saturdaynightlive ♬ Cena Engraçada e Inusitada – HarmonicoHCO

