Charlotte Family Suing LaMelo Ball After He Runs Over Young Fan’s Foot, Breaking It
By Ny MaGee
LaMelo Ball
LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets brings (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

*NBA star LaMelo Ball is facing a lawsuit for allegedly driving over a young fan’s foot and breaking it.

The family of 14-year-old Angell Joseph is suing Ball and the Hornets after Ball’s vehicle ran over the teen’s foot last October. Apparently the boy was seeking a autograph and Ball ignored his request

According to NewsOne, Angell’s mother, Tamaria McRae, stated that his road to recovery is fraught with challenges.

McRae recalled to Action 9 News what happened on the night of the injury.

“[Angell] was like, ‘LaMelo, I love you. I love you, sign my … give me your autograph. Can you sign it for me?’ But Ball departed in his car without signing anything.

“I just seen my son kind of go down and I thought maybe he had dropped something,” McRae added.

“This is his hero, his idol, and he got run over by him,” the family’s lawyer, Cameron DeBrun, said, per NewsOne.

The family dismissed assertions that the lawsuit is solely motivated by financial gain. They intended to file a claim with Ball’s insurance to cover Angell’s medical expenses, but Ball’s name and the name of his insurer is not listed on the police report, according to Action 9 News.

Meanwhile, a series of videos allegedly depicting Ball driving recklessly have been circulating the internet for years. A 2023 clip garnered 10 million views. You can view some of the footage below.

 

