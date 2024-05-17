Cardi B Announces She Won’t Vote in This Year’s Presidential Election

*Despite endorsing Joe Biden in 2020, Cardi B sparked outrage among fringe liberals this week when she announced that she won’t be voting in this year’s presidential election.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, she said, “I don’t f*ck with both of y’all niggas,” referring to Biden and Trump.

Cardi said she has experienced “layers and layers of disappointment” with the current administration. She noted that many Americans feel “betrayed” by the high living expenses, inflation, low wages, and Biden’s support of the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

As The Cut reports, last November, the hip-hop star said she would never endorse a political candidate again.

“I’m not endorsing no f*cking presidents no more, because how is there a $100 million budget cut in New York City for f*cking schools, library, police safety, and sanitation?” while Biden funds “two wars.”

Meanwhile, a Washington Post-Ipsos poll conducted in April found that fewer Black Americans (aged 18 to 39) intend to vote for Biden in November compared to four years ago.

Elsewhere in her Rolling Stone interview, Cardi B explained that her sophomore album is delayed as she continues to refine the project amidst her fluctuating moods.

“I’m a different person every single day. When I’m in a good mood and I’m with my friends, [I’m] like, ‘Damn, I want my sh*t to be played in this club.’ But then I might be mad with my man, so it’s like now I want to do this song. But then I want to do a pop record. I want to do my sing-y sh*t.”

