Burger King Introduces New Menu Items and Revives Two Beloved Classics
By Ny MaGee
Burger King
Credit: Depositphotos

*Burger King announced that it will be rolling out its popular BK Melts nationwide. The fast food giant is also bringing back two beloved classics for a limited time.

According to Delishably, beginning May 16, customers can get a “Classic BK Melt with two flame-grilled Whopper Jr. patties topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, and Royal Sauce sandwiched between toasted bread,” the outlet writes. Bacon lovers can opt for the Bacon BK Melt, “which is made the same as the classic but with lots of crispy bacon,” per the report. 

Burger King is also serving up the new Philly Melt, which consists of two burger patties, peppers and onions, Swiss cheese, and “Royal” sauce on toasted bread. 

Jeremy Schneider reviewed the sandwich for nj.com and wrote, “I tried to forgive how messy the burger looked upon unwrapping — it’s a melt after all, right? But the thing started to fall apart before I even took a bite. And it somehow tasted worse than it looked. The cheese, sauce and veggies all congealed to create a weird texture and an even worse flavor. Combine that with the artificial smokey flavor that comes with Burger King’s patties — some love this, I find it off-putting — and this was one of the worst burgers I’ve had in recent memory.”

Yikes!

Meanwhile, if you’re in Atlanta or Washington, D.C., you can try BK’s new Buffalo Ranch Royal Crispy Chicken Melt for a limited time starting May 16. 

Burger King is approaching its 70th anniversary on June 1, and they’re commemorating with an array of deals. Get more information on the BK app.

