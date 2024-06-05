Tuesday, June 4, 2024
‘Boy Meets World’ Actress Trina McGee Pregnant at ‘Tender Age of 54’
By Ny MaGee
Trina McGee
Trina McGee / Instagram @trinamcgeeofficial

*”Boy Meets World” star Trina McGee has announced on social media that she’s expecting her fourth child at age 54.

“At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant,” McGee wrote on Instagram. “Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you.”

She also thanked her followers for their “prayers and well wishes in advance.”

In the comments section of a separate post of a photo of the actress showing off her baby bump, one person wrote, “You look so beautiful with a baby bump 😍 I can’t believe you’re 54?!?!”

Another IG user added, “The bump was bumping before we were even aware of the baby apparently 🤣 congratulations and best of luck.”

A third fan asked, “Do you have a doula picked out yet.”

In the caption of the baby bump post, McKee is holding a coconut cake from a recent trip to Belize, where she has a farm. “If I show up at your door with a coconut cake we bout to have fun,” she wrote.

As Complex reports, McKee, who is married to actor Marcello Thedford, has two older children with her ex-husband Courtland Davis. She also shares a child with another ex.

