Black Republican Byron Donalds Reacts to Outrage Over His Jim Crow Comments | Video

*Democrats are attempting to fuel fake outrage among Black voters by misconstruing remarks that Florida Republican Byron Donalds said about Jim Crow.

Donalds, a Black man and a potential running mate for Donald Trump, said Tuesday at an event in Philadelphia that Black families were “together” during the Jim Crow era of racial segregation. Democrats are twisting his comments by claiming he was implying that Black folks “were better off” under Jim Crow. If you’re open-minded and not easily swayed by manufactured liberal outrage, listen to his words directly through the X/Twitter clip below, and determine for yourself whether he was insinuating that Jim Crow “was a time period to be nostalgic for.”

“You see, during Jim Crow, the Black family was together. During Jim Crow, more Black people were not just conservative — Black people have always been conservative-minded — but more Black people voted conservatively,” Donalds said during the Philadelphia event.

While it’s undeniable that during the Jim Crow era, spanning from the aftermath of the Civil War until the 1950s, Black Americans endured racist police brutality as well as legal and social segregation, some argue that family structures were more robust compared to contemporary times. That’s the point Donald was attempting to convey, but the “official rapid response page of the Biden-Harris campaign” claims he was implying that Jim Crow “was a time period to be nostalgic for,” the account wrote on X/Twitter.

As Raw Story reports, Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of Brooklyn called Donalds’ remarks an “outlandish, outrageous and out of pocket observation.”

.@BidenHQ 1. You lied. I never said better. 2. Don’t clip my words. Play the whole thing. Let me help you. https://t.co/VUVk1YNFPm pic.twitter.com/57zQif3Cta — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) June 5, 2024

“When a young boy named Emmett Till could be brutally murdered without consequence because of Jim Crow, we were not better off,” Jeffries said on the floor. “When Black women could be sexually assaulted without consequence because of Jim Crow, we were not better off. When people could be systematically lynched without consequence because of Jim Crow, we were not better off.”

Jeffries added, “How dare you make such an ignorant observation? You better check yourself, before you wreck yourself.”

According to Marcus W. Robinson, senior spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee, Donalds’ comments represent “Donald Trump’s MAGA Republican Party: VP contender Byron Donalds is praising Jim Crow, suggesting that Black families were better off during segregation,” he said, per Raw Story.

“Let’s be clear: Jim Crow ripped apart Black families, and it’s absurd to suggest it was anything but a horrific stain on our country’s history,” Robinson added.

Donalds posted a video on his X account Wednesday in which he accused Biden’s re-election campaign of “lying” to Americans and “gaslighting” them.

“They’re trying to say that I said, ‘Black people were doing better under Jim Crow.’ I never said that. They are lying. But why would you be surprised? They always lie,” he said.

Donalds added: “What I said was, you had more Black families under Jim Crow, and it was the Democrat policies under H.E.W., under the welfare state that did help to destroy the Black family.”

Meanwhile, numerous historians and Black scholars have long contended that the welfare state inadvertently contributed to the breakdown of Black families.

Q: A lot of people are offended that you would repeat Jim Crow three times, as if to suggest that was a time period to be nostalgic for. Do you regret that? Trump VP contender Byron Donalds: I didn’t say that. I didn’t even insinuate that (He did, in fact, say that) pic.twitter.com/qIuKSBpAcx — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 6, 2024

