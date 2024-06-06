Thursday, June 6, 2024
HomeNews
News

Black Republican Byron Donalds Reacts to Outrage Over His Jim Crow Comments | Video
By Ny MaGee
0
Byron Donalds
Screenshot of Republican Byron Donalds

*Democrats are attempting to fuel fake outrage among Black voters by misconstruing remarks that Florida Republican Byron Donalds said about Jim Crow.

Donalds, a Black man and a potential running mate for Donald Trump, said Tuesday at an event in Philadelphia that Black families were “together” during the Jim Crow era of racial segregation. Democrats are twisting his comments by claiming he was implying that Black folks “were better off” under Jim Crow. If you’re open-minded and not easily swayed by manufactured liberal outrage, listen to his words directly through the X/Twitter clip below, and determine for yourself whether he was insinuating that Jim Crow “was a time period to be nostalgic for.”

“You see, during Jim Crow, the Black family was together. During Jim Crow, more Black people were not just conservative — Black people have always been conservative-minded — but more Black people voted conservatively,” Donalds said during the Philadelphia event.

While it’s undeniable that during the Jim Crow era, spanning from the aftermath of the Civil War until the 1950s, Black Americans endured racist police brutality as well as legal and social segregation, some argue that family structures were more robust compared to contemporary times. That’s the point Donald was attempting to convey, but the “official rapid response page of the Biden-Harris campaign” claims he was implying that Jim Crow “was a time period to be nostalgic for,” the account wrote on X/Twitter.

As Raw Story reports, Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of Brooklyn called Donalds’ remarks an “outlandish, outrageous and out of pocket observation.”

“When a young boy named Emmett Till could be brutally murdered without consequence because of Jim Crow, we were not better off,” Jeffries said on the floor. “When Black women could be sexually assaulted without consequence because of Jim Crow, we were not better off. When people could be systematically lynched without consequence because of Jim Crow, we were not better off.”

Jeffries added, “How dare you make such an ignorant observation? You better check yourself, before you wreck yourself.”

According to Marcus W. Robinson, senior spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee, Donalds’ comments represent “Donald Trump’s MAGA Republican Party: VP contender Byron Donalds is praising Jim Crow, suggesting that Black families were better off during segregation,” he said, per Raw Story.

“Let’s be clear: Jim Crow ripped apart Black families, and it’s absurd to suggest it was anything but a horrific stain on our country’s history,” Robinson added.

Donalds posted a video on his X account Wednesday in which he accused Biden’s re-election campaign of “lying” to Americans and “gaslighting” them.

“They’re trying to say that I said, ‘Black people were doing better under Jim Crow.’ I never said that. They are lying. But why would you be surprised? They always lie,” he said.

Donalds added: “What I said was, you had more Black families under Jim Crow, and it was the Democrat policies under H.E.W., under the welfare state that did help to destroy the Black family.”

Meanwhile, numerous historians and Black scholars have long contended that the welfare state inadvertently contributed to the breakdown of Black families.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Jim Crow Soaring in Georgia: Martin Luther King III Says State’s New Voting Laws are ‘Absolutely’ Racist (Watch)

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
RHONY Alumna Eboni K. Williams Pregnant with First Child Following IVF Treatment

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sells Majority Stake in Revolt – Employees Now Largest Shareholders | WATCH

Celebrity

Shirley (‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’) Strawberry’s No-good Husband (‘Nesto’ Williams) Now Facing RICO Charges | WATCH

Wendy Williams

Angela White (Black Chyna) Opens Up On Wendy Williams Documentary Involvement | WATCH

Entertainment

Wait. Whaaat?! Lenny Kravitz Reveals Nine Years of Celibacy Inspired by Family Lessons | VIDEO

Celebrity

Erica Banks’ Big Ol’ BBL Has Twitter/X Talkin’ and it Ain’t Complimentary | LOOK!

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming