Friday, June 7, 2024
‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ is BEST in Franchise! – EUR Review | VIDEO
By Marie Moore
Dressed to kill Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in Columbia Pictures BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE. Photo by: Frank Masi
*“Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” directed Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, is the best film in the “Bad Boys” franchise. There are the usual action scenes, and senseless buddy banter, but “Ride or Die” shows a certain vulnerability.

All joking aside, Mike Lowery (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) face some serious health issues. This, of course, puts them in a more human, susceptible position.

Before going any further, it must be pointed out that Reggie (Dennis McDonald)“ is the man.” If there is any doubt in anyone’s mind whether to see “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” let Reggie be the deciding factor. Moviegoers will remember Reggie in the previous “Bad Boys.” A whole film could be based on Reggie, the Marine staff sergeant, alone.

The chemistry, camaraderie, and comedy continue in “Ride or Die.” Detectives Lowery and Burnett are on the trail of those who framed Captain Howard (Joe Pantoliano). Pantoliano was implicated in a cartel’s money laundering scheme by corrupt government officials.

Revenge also plays a factor in bringing suspects to justice.

I got your back! Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in Columbia Pictures BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE. Photo by: Frank Masi
And of course, the elephant, the Slap, must be addressed. In fact, in “Ride or Die,” there is a scene where Smith gets slapped by Martin and called a “bad boy.” Smith has had to bear the brunt of the 2022 Oscar incident where he slapped an un-woke Chris Rock. It had been said for years that Rock was jealous of Smith and Jada Smith’s popularity. Unable to come up with a creative, humorous remark about Jada, Rock took an appalling and loathsome jab at her illness.

Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, Rhea Seehorn, and John Salley also star in “Bad Boys.”

Veteran, syndicated journalist Marie Moore reports on mainstream media and the Black diaspora. Facebook.com/TheFilmStrip  X: @thefilmstrip Instagram: @thefilmstriptm

