André 3000 Announces New North American Tour Dates

*André 3000 is taking his instrumental album “New Blue Sun” on tour again this fall.
We reported earlier that the project from the hip-hop star and one-half of the legendary group OutKast features eight instrumental tracks performed on flutes. This is André’s first full-length solo album and first musical effort in 17 years since OutKast’s sixth album “Idlewild.” Fans, however, slammed the effort upon its release late last year. Many turned to social media to express outrage that the album offers zero rapping or singing.
André responded to the criticism during a 2023 interview with CBS Mornings.
“Even on the artwork it says, ‘No bars,’ so if you’re disappointed, man, I don’t know what else I could do. I don’t like that people are upset a little bit about it,” he said, Hip Hop DX reported.
“If I were waiting for a thing for 17 years, a certain thing that I’m looking for and, something else shows up, I’d probably be upset too. To be a rapper, you gotta be rapping. I haven’t been rapping, like I don’t hang around the studio,” the musician continued.
Meanwhile, if you missed André 3000’s recent tour dates to support his all-flute album, you can catch him during his new North American tour later this year.
Complex reports that tickets go on sale Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. local time. Click here for more information.
Below is the list of tour dates:
- September 19 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
- September 21 – Dallas, TX – AT&T PAC – Winspear Opera House
- September 22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
- September 25 – Houston, TX – The Hobby Center For The Performing Arts
- September 27 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium
- September 28 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center
- October 1 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys By The Bay
- October 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
- October 4 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre
- October 5 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
- October 9 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater
- October 11 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
- October 14 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
- October 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater
- October 17 – Denver, CO – Ellie Caulkins Opera House
- October 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Northrop
- October 21 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
- October 22 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre
- October 25 – Brooklyn, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
- October 30 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
- November 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
- November 2 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre
- November 8 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
- November 9 – Washington, DC – The Kennedy Center
- November 12 – Durham, NC – DPAC
- November 14 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
