André 3000 Announces New North American Tour Dates

*André 3000 is taking his instrumental album “New Blue Sun” on tour again this fall.

We reported earlier that the project from the hip-hop star and one-half of the legendary group OutKast features eight instrumental tracks performed on flutes. This is André’s first full-length solo album and first musical effort in 17 years since OutKast’s sixth album “Idlewild.” Fans, however, slammed the effort upon its release late last year. Many turned to social media to express outrage that the album offers zero rapping or singing.

André responded to the criticism during a 2023 interview with CBS Mornings.

“Even on the artwork it says, ‘No bars,’ so if you’re disappointed, man, I don’t know what else I could do. I don’t like that people are upset a little bit about it,” he said, Hip Hop DX reported.

“If I were waiting for a thing for 17 years, a certain thing that I’m looking for and, something else shows up, I’d probably be upset too. To be a rapper, you gotta be rapping. I haven’t been rapping, like I don’t hang around the studio,” the musician continued.



Meanwhile, if you missed André 3000’s recent tour dates to support his all-flute album, you can catch him during his new North American tour later this year.

Complex reports that tickets go on sale Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. local time. Click here for more information.‌

Below is the list of tour dates:

September 19 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

September 21 – Dallas, TX – AT&T PAC – Winspear Opera House

September 22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

September 25 – Houston, TX – The Hobby Center For The Performing Arts

September 27 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium

September 28 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center

October 1 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys By The Bay

October 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

October 4 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

October 5 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

October 9 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater

October 11 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

October 14 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

October 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

October 17 – Denver, CO – Ellie Caulkins Opera House

October 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Northrop

October 21 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

October 22 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

October 25 – Brooklyn, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

October 30 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

November 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

November 2 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre

November 8 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

November 9 – Washington, DC – The Kennedy Center

November 12 – Durham, NC – DPAC

November 14 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

