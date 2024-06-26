Wednesday, June 26, 2024
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

André 3000 Announces New North American Tour Dates
By Ny MaGee
0
André 3000
Andre 3000 attends the 2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Beach on February 21, 2015 in Santa Monica, California.
(Feb. 20, 2015 – Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America)

*André 3000 is taking his instrumental album “New Blue Sun” on tour again this fall. 

We reported earlier that the project from the hip-hop star and one-half of the legendary group OutKast features eight instrumental tracks performed on flutes. This is André’s first full-length solo album and first musical effort in 17 years since OutKast’s sixth album “Idlewild.” Fans, however, slammed the effort upon its release late last year. Many turned to social media to express outrage that the album offers zero rapping or singing.

André responded to the criticism during a 2023 interview with CBS Mornings. 

“Even on the artwork it says, ‘No bars,’ so if you’re disappointed, man, I don’t know what else I could do. I don’t like that people are upset a little bit about it,” he said, Hip Hop DX reported. 

“If I were waiting for a thing for 17 years, a certain thing that I’m looking for and, something else shows up, I’d probably be upset too. To be a rapper, you gotta be rapping. I haven’t been rapping, like I don’t hang around the studio,” the musician continued.


Meanwhile, if you missed André 3000’s recent tour dates to support his all-flute album, you can catch him during his new North American tour later this year.

Complex reports that tickets go on sale Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. local time. Click here for more information.‌

Below is the list of tour dates: 

  • September 19 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
  • September 21 – Dallas, TX – AT&T PAC – Winspear Opera House
  • September 22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
  • September 25 – Houston, TX – The Hobby Center For The Performing Arts
  • September 27 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium
  • September 28 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center
  • October 1 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys By The Bay
  • October 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
  • October 4 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre
  • October 5 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
  • October 9 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater
  • October 11 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
  • October 14 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
  • October 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater
  • October 17 – Denver, CO – Ellie Caulkins Opera House
  • October 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Northrop
  • October 21 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
  • October 22 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre
  • October 25 – Brooklyn, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
  • October 30 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
  • November 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
  • November 2 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre
  • November 8 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
  • November 9 – Washington, DC – The Kennedy Center
  • November 12 – Durham, NC – DPAC
  • November 14 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: André 3000 Reacts to Criticism Over New ‘Flute’ Album | Video

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Florida Man Fatally Shoots Mom and Cousin, Dies in Police Shootout | Video

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Homicide

Rapper Julio Foolio Killed in Deadly Shooting; Graphic Videos Surface | WATCH

Anti-Black

Insult! Republican Columbian Immigrant Tells Black Americans to Get the ‘F**k’ Out in Rant Against ‘Rachet’ Juneteenth Reparations | WATCH

Living

Miss Universe Jamaica Pageant Rules Put No Age Limit on Contestants … 2-Fifty+ Women Enter | Pics-Look!

Celebrity

Clearing the Air! Christopher Williams Speaks Out on Halle Berry and Diddy Allegations | WATCH

Basketball

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Rematch Poised to be the Most Expensive WNBA Game Ever with Seats Up to $9,000 | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming