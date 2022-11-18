OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Prepared to Flee Country After Killing Boyfriend

*Prosecutors in the Courtney Clenney murder case claim the OnlyFans model prepared to flee the country after she stabbed her boyfriend to death in a Miami apartment building back in April.

We reported previously that Clenney is currently facing second-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of Nigerian-American Christian “Toby” Obumseli, aka Tobechukwu Obumseli.

Clenney’s arrest came after a four-month investigation by Miami PD and prosecutors. She is accused of killing her boyfriend on April 3 after a domestic dispute. Clenney and her attorneys insist she was acting in self-defense.

The 26-year-old sex cam model, who goes by Courtney Tailor on social media, was taken into custody in Hawaii while in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder. She was extradited to Miami-Dade County to stand trial for second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

In August, elevator footage was released showing her repeatedly striking Obumseli, who shielded himself from her violence. She was also secretly recorded screaming racist slurs at him before his death.

After killing him in her apartment, Clenney reportedly moved over $1 million from her accounts into her father’s bank account, Radar Online reports. Here’s more from the outlet:

Prosecutors posited the money was moved so that she could leave the country to avoid criminal prosecution, noting that Clenney held “a profession she can maintain abroad if she flees the country, an act she can certainly afford financially. The defendant furthermore has the means of making quick escape and financially sustaining herself abroad.”

Clenney’s defense lawyer Sabrina Puglisi attempted to shoot down the theory, claiming they “don’t think she’s going to flee” on the grounds that she had purchased a home in Texas and was working on “creating ties to the community.”

Radar previously reported, in cell phone audio recordings, the model is her “sernly ordering him around, telling him to “man up”, threatening to slap him and using the n-word repeatedly towards him, both privately and in public places,” the outlet writes.

Obumseli’s family attorney, Larry Handfield, called Clenney “unhinged and out of control.”

“She is the aggressor and abuser in this whole relationship,” he added.