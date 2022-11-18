Friday, November 18, 2022
HomeNews
News

OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Prepared to Flee Country After Killing Boyfriend

By Ny MaGee
0

Courtney Clenney & Christian Toby Obumseli / Instagram
Courtney Clenney & Christian Toby Obumseli / Instagram

*Prosecutors in the Courtney Clenney murder case claim the OnlyFans model prepared to flee the country after she stabbed her boyfriend to death in a Miami apartment building back in April.

We reported previously that Clenney is currently facing second-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of Nigerian-American Christian “Toby” Obumseli, aka Tobechukwu Obumseli.

Clenney’s arrest came after a four-month investigation by Miami PD and prosecutors. She is accused of killing her boyfriend on April 3 after a domestic dispute. Clenney and her attorneys insist she was acting in self-defense.

The 26-year-old sex cam model, who goes by Courtney Tailor on social media, was taken into custody in Hawaii while in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder. She was extradited to Miami-Dade County to stand trial for second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

READ MORE: Violent Elevator Footage Allowed in OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney’s Murder Trial

In August, elevator footage was released showing her repeatedly striking Obumseli, who shielded himself from her violence. She was also secretly recorded screaming racist slurs at him before his death. 

After killing him in her apartment, Clenney reportedly moved over $1 million from her accounts into her father’s bank account, Radar Online reports. Here’s more from the outlet:

Prosecutors posited the money was moved so that she could leave the country to avoid criminal prosecution, noting that Clenney held “a profession she can maintain abroad if she flees the country, an act she can certainly afford financially. The defendant furthermore has the means of making quick escape and financially sustaining herself abroad.”

Clenney’s defense lawyer Sabrina Puglisi attempted to shoot down the theory, claiming they “don’t think she’s going to flee” on the grounds that she had purchased a home in Texas and was working on “creating ties to the community.”

Radar previously reported, in cell phone audio recordings, the model is her “sernly ordering him around, telling him to “man up”, threatening to slap him and using the n-word repeatedly towards him, both privately and in public places,” the outlet writes.

Obumseli’s family attorney, Larry Handfield, called Clenney “unhinged and out of control.”

“She is the aggressor and abuser in this whole relationship,” he added.

Previous articleCongressional Black Caucus Chair Honors House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Next articleWhy Louisiana Voted Not to Abolish Slavery – It’s Complicated | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Press Release

City of Houston, Residents Honored for National Water Challenge

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO