Thursday, September 8, 2022
Violent Elevator Footage Allowed in OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney’s Murder Trial

By Ny MaGee
Courtney Clenney & Christian Toby Obumseli / Instagram
*OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney appeared at an evidentiary hearing on Tuesday (Sept. 6) ahead of her trial for murdering her boyfriend in a Miami condo.

We reported previously that Clenney is being charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of Nigerian-American Christian “Toby” Obumseli, aka Tobechukwu Obumseli.

The 26-year-old sex cam model, who goes by Courtney Tailor on social media, was taken into custody in Hawaii, while in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder. She was extradited to Miami-Dade County to stand trial for second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Clenney’s arrest came after a four-month investigation by Miami PD and prosecutors. She is accused of killing her boyfriend on April 3 after a domestic dispute. Clenney insists she was acting in self-defense. Last month, elevator footage was released showing her repeatedly striking Obumseli, who shielded himself from her violent blows.

Clenney’s attorney Frank Prieto sought to keep the damaging elevator video out of evidence, as it could make it challenging to select jurors who aren’t biased

“To vigorously defend my client, I’m not going to stand back and let her be a punching bag for the media,” Prieto said, Revolt reports. “This case needs to be tried in this courtroom with the protections of a fair and impartial trial,” he added. 

Per the report, Judge Diana Vizcaino denied his request to limit “salacious” and “sexually explicit” evidence. 

In a GoFundMe campaign, Obumseli’s family said the “unconscionable” tragedy occurred just a week before his 28th birthday—and it is hard to believe “someone’s selfish act ripped Christian away from this world.”

Describing Obumseli as an “extremely compassionate” person with an “infectious smile that could light up any room” the family added, “It is not enough to say we are shocked and hurting—We are utterly devastated.”

“His murder leaves many unanswered questions and creates a void that can never be fixed or filled. Not even with time,” the family continued. 

Clenney’s trial is set for Dec. 19.

Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

