Construction Stops on Kanye’s Malibu Home After Rapper Loses Adidas Deal

*Kanye West (now known officially as Ye) has reportedly been forced to halt construction on a Malibu beach house after losing his Adidas partnership.

We reported previously that Ye’s latest remarks about Jews have soured his business relationships with power players in entertainment and fashion. The artist has been dropped by his talent agent Creative Artists Agency and Variety reports that MRC studio shelved the rapper’s completed documentary. The move came after Ye tweeted that he wanted to go “death con 3″ on Jewish people. Last month he was dropped by Adidas.

Most recently West lost another attorney in a $7 million lawsuit after he made it “unreasonably difficult” for Nina D. Boyajian to continue representing him. Her exit followed that of lawyers Camille Vasquez and Bob Cohen who also dropped Ye.

With his career in shambles, Ye “has put a pin on the construction of his Malibu beach house in the wake of losing his billionaire status after losing a slew of deals, most notably his partnership with Adidas,” RadarOnline writes.

Per the outlet: “Ye bought the beachfront pad in September 2021 for a whopping $57 million, and renovations are nowhere near finished after he gutted the property shortly after the sale, with renovations on hold as he works out his finances. “

“Ye has mostly been living at the Waldorf for the past month with Juliana [Nalu, his new model girlfriend],” an insider spilled, according to the report.

In October, Yeezy compared himself to George Floyd while apologizing to the Black community. The apology came after rapper Boosie Badazz called him out for FIRST apologizing to the Jewish community but not the Black community.

“This n*gga gon’ apologize to the Jewish community, but don’t say sh*t to the Black community,” Boosie said, as reported by Baller Alert. “You a clown, dog. You shoulda kept talkin’ ’bout the Black community. Probably, you wouldn’t have heard nothin’ but Boosie. You want to f*ck with the Jews. The Jews gon’ have you lookin’ like Delonte West on Skid Row, n*gga.”

In a video later shared on social media, Ye addressed the fallout from his controversial statements about Jews.

“I had experiences where I felt like I was being teamed up on,” he said, as reported by Complex. “And I didn’t realize that term would be antisemitic. So I had a mediation with Adidas today and I think Adidas felt like cause everyone else was ganging up on me that they had the right to take my designs.”

“I feel like this is God humbling me right now,” West continued. “Cause there’s two things that are happening. A lot of times when I would say ‘I am the richest Black man,’ it would be a defense that I would use for the mental health conversation.”

He added, “What’s happening right now is I’m being humbled. Another thing that’s happening to me is by being burned to the flesh every single day, it’s actually proving what I had to say. When I went to the mediation, what I wanna say is, Black people are like okay, ‘Lex Friedman got you to apologize, Piers Morgan got you to apologize to Jews, but you never apologized to us about the George Floyd comment that made us feel bad.’”

Ye went on to compare himself to George Floyd after previously falsely claiming that Floyd died of a drug overdose.

“When the idea of Black Lives Matter came out, it made us come together as a people,” he said. “So I when said that and I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people. It hurt the Black people. So, I want to apologize [inaudible] because God has shown me by what Adidas is doing and by what the media is doing, I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now. So thank you God for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt. Because how could the richest Black man ever be humbled other than to be made to not be a billionaire in front of everyone off one comment.”