Kanye West Apologizes to Jewish Community | Video

*During Kanye West’s (now formally known as Ye) latest interview with MIT research scientist Lex Fridman, he apologizes for his controversial remarks about the Jewish community.

Ye said he wanted “to give a sincere apology to the Jewish people.”

“Causing people to hurt is not helping,” he said, as reported by CBN News.

“So before God, what I would do is start off, as a samurai, and say I’m sorry for hurting you as a Jewish person. I’m sorry for the way I made you feel. And I’m sorry for the entire population of a race that I feel is actually my brothers because I classify and feel that I’m also connected with Christ in that way,” the rapper continued.

READ MORE: Kanye Calls Planned Parenthood the ‘Holocaust Museum’ in the Black Community | Video

Ye’s apology comes amid fallout over his thoughts about Jewish people. On October 9, he tweeted that he would go “death con 3′ on ‘JEWISH PEOPLE.” Since then, he has gone on a tirade against the Jewish people who “control” Hollywood and the media.

As we reported earlier, his remarks have soured his business relationships with power players in entertainment and fashion. The artist has been dropped by his talent agent Creative Artists Agency and Variety reports that MRC studio shelved his completed documentary.

“I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me,” Ye had previously stated. After the company dropped him, Adidas said it owns the Yeezy design rights and announced plans to cease production of Yeezy products.

“Adidas is the sole owner of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colorways under the partnership,” the company said.

Crisis management and human resource experts Courtney Stribling and Ahmed H. Ahmed weighed in on Adidas cutting ties with Ye.

“The emphasis here should not be on ‘controversy’ or ‘offense’, but rather assessing the harm caused. Brands play a role in providing and elevating platforms,” said Stribling and Ahmed in a statement, via a news release. “If the people they are elevating or providing a platform for are using said platform to cause harm to others, then brands are complicit in that harm. The big issue brands face is that they often do not have the awareness or internal structures to forecast, recognize, or interrogate harm caused to people by their platforming of people. In order to truly address harm, brands should clearly state their intent to interrogate the harm done both internally and externally, report on those findings, and then implement immediate structural and systemic actions to address that harm and mitigate future instances.”

On Thursday it was reported that Ye’s Essentials Playlist on Apple Music was removed. Additionally, his deal with Gap has fallen through, with the company saying in a statement: “Anti-Semitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.”

Meanwhile, Ye’s Donda Academy in California briefly shut down and now it’s being reported that several teachers are quitting. Ye has seemingly called Hollywood Unlock’s Jason Lee for help — see his post below.