Kanye Calls Planned Parenthood the ‘Holocaust Museum’ in the Black Community | Video

*Kanye West seems to believe that the pumped out by Jewish-owned record labels encourages Black women to have abortions.

“We are still in the Holocaust. A Jewish friend of mine said, ‘Go visit the Holocaust Museum,’ and my response was, let’s visit our Holocaust Museum: Planned Parenthood,” West said in a new interview with MIT research scientist Lex Fridman, Billboard reports.

West previously said in an interview with Forbes magazine that “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.” He was likely referring to the racist/eugenicist founder of Planned Parenthood, Margaret Sanger.

Sanger, per Reuters, opened the first birth control clinic in Brownsville, Brooklyn, in 1916, giving access to low-income and minority women. The revisionists would have you believe that Sanger was a pro-Black reproductive rights activist, but she is quoted as stating in 1939: “We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population.” The revisionists would also have you believe that this quote has long been taken out of context.

“Any insinuation that abortion is Black genocide is offensive and infantilizing,” said Nia Martin-Robinson, director of Black Leadership and Engagement, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, in a statement shared with Billboard. “The real threat to Black communities’ safety, health, and lives stems from lack of access to quality, affordable health care, police violence and the criminalization of reproductive health care by anti-abortion opposition. At Planned Parenthood, we trust and we stand with Black women who have, and continue to lead the charge when it comes to the health, rights, and bodily autonomy of those in their communities.”

Meanwhile, in a 2021 statement, Planned Parenthood acknowledged Sanger’s “racist alliances.”

“The difficult truth is that Margaret Sanger’s racist alliances and belief in eugenics have caused irreparable damage to the health and lives of Black people, Indigenous people, people of color, people with disabilities, immigrants, and many others,” the statement read. “Her alignment with the eugenics movement, rooted in white supremacy, is in direct opposition to our mission and belief that all people should have the right to determine their own future and decide, without coercion or judgment, whether and when to have children.”

During his conversation with Fridman, Ye said, “over 20 million have died by the hands of abortion,” noting that the phrase “my body, my choice” is a “promotion” for Planned Parenthood.

He later added, “Fifty percent of Black deaths a year is actually abortion. It’s not the cop with the knee, it’s not Black-on-Black violence and gang violence, not heart attacks, it’s actually abortion. The most dangerous place for a Black person in America is in their mother’s stomach.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, West said: “It’s genocide and population control that Black people are in today in America, that is promoted by the music and the media that Black people make, that Jewish record labels get paid off of.”

Kanye also unpacked the “conspiracy” that led to him being diagnosed with a mental illness.

“There was a Jewish trainer that brought me to the hospital, and put in [the] press that I went to the hospital. A Jewish doctor that diagnosed me,” he said. “Diagnosed me with bipolar disorder and shot me with medication. Then put it in the press… and every time, even if I wore a wrong-colored hat that a n—er is not supposed to wear, right, then they immediately say, ‘he’s off his s–t, he’s off his meds, he’s off his rocker.’ And it’s literally used as a scarlet letter control mechanism.”

Watch Ye’s full conversation with Fridman via the YouTube clip above.