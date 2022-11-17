LaTocha Scott Explains Xscape’s Wardrobe Mix Up at Soul Train Awards, Kandi Burruss Claps Back

*Xscape’s LaTocha Scott is speaking out about what fans are calling her awkward blue carpet moment at the Soul Train Awards with her R&B group Xscape.

Scott, along with group members Kandi Burruss, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle and her sister, Tamika, received the Lady of Soul Award. When the women appeared on the blue carpet, Scott looked out of place in her dazzling green gown standing next to the others wearing nude-toned, diamond-bedazzled gowns, Blavity reports.

Scott shared a photo of the group on her Instagram page and implied that she didn’t receive the wardrobe memo.

“Still on a high from last night.So Grateful to receive the #LadyOfSoul Award. To still be embraced after 29 years is very humbling,” she posted. “Thank you to all of the Xscape Fans who’ve supported us throughout the years, and Thank you to BET for giving us our flowers. Make sure you tune in to the #SoulTrainAwards on November 26th to see us do our thing.

Scott added, “Sorry, I didn’t get the memo, but everyone still looked amazing.”

Per the Blavity report, one IG user commented, “Maybe @LaTocha didn’t know the dress code or what the other ladies planned on wearing; maybe she honestly didn’t know!! Did you all think of that? And she is not required to dress like the other ladies; none of them had to dress similar!! This is a celebration of Xscape as Artists, their longevity, and their incredible music, not about how they are dressed…”

Scott agreed, responding, “@Latice777, thank you! Because they didn’t tell me anything. It’s more to this than people know.”

When Scott claimed that she was not informed about what the other women planned to wear, Burruss called her out, saying: “@LaTocha, the only thing for people to know is that you chose to have a separate stylist from the rest of the group. You chose to separate yourself, do not blame us for that. Stop continuing to put out false narratives.”

This curious case of the wardrobe mixup follows news that Scott has dropped out of the group’s next tour due to alleged conflicts with the tour promoter.

The R&B Music Experience tour kicks off on Nov. 19 in Birmingham, Alabama, and wraps in Tampa on Dec. 17. According to TMZ, Scott’s husband Rocky Bivens is her manager and he had a conflict with the tour’s promoter. When Scott’s group members refused to use another promoter, she allegedly backed out of the tour.

As noted by MadameNoire, promotional materials for the tour only show Kandi, Tameka, and Tamika.

Xscape formed in 1991 and the ladies are famously known for the hit singles “Who Can I Run To” “Understanding,” and “The Arms of the One Who Loves You.” The group released their debut album “Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha” in 1993 and has since sold more than 7 million records worldwide.