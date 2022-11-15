Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Married Atlanta Pastor Speaks Out About Leak of His Gay Sex Tape | Video

By Ny MaGee
*Pastor Dwayne Dawkins of the Leaders in Training Conference in Atlanta is speaking out about his gay sex tape leak. 

According to Love B. Scott, Dawkins is a married father of three kids “who frequently condemned acts of homosexuality from the pulpit,” the outlet writes. After a video leaked online of him hooking up with what Dawkins describes as a “sneaky link,” the pastor quickly release a statement admitting to being bisexual. 

Dawkins said he knew his sexual encounter with the man would be recorded — he just wasn’t expecting it to get leaked. Check out his full remarks in the YouTube clip above. 

Apparently, the “sneaky link” is a content creator. When the pastor begged him to remove the video, the man ignored the request and blocked the pastor’s number. 

pastor speaks out
Pastor Dwayne Dawkins via Twitter: It’s Only Entertainment

Pastor Dawkins said he’s been dealing with ‘bisexual tendencies’ his entire life. 

”I had connected with an individual of the same gender and I’ve had, throughout my childhood up until even this moment, dealing with bisexual tendencies,” he said. “It was wrong.”

”That evening, you can imagine, I did not sleep. I have a wife and three beautiful sons. Pastor of a church in South Florida for 14 years at that point and family, loved ones, all of that — so the weight of that shame sat on me.”

Pastor Dawkins said he contemplated suicide over the embarrassing ordeal.

”That night, I decided I had to live for my sons. Which is worse? A dead father? Or a bisexual struggling father? I made the decision to live.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

