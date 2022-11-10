Thursday, November 10, 2022
‘SNL’ Staff Writers Allegedly Boycott Over Dave Chappelle Hosting

By Ny MaGee
Dave Chappelle (b&w) – Getty

*Several “Saturday Night Live” staff writers are said to be boycotting over the decision to tap Dave Chappelle to host the show this weekend.

Some of the writers are allegedly not working on the episode, according to Page Six. “They’re not going to do the show,” an insider told the outlet. “But none of the actors are boycotting.”

Chappelle’s rep has a different take… telling Page Six that they attended writers’ meetings this week and no one seemed to be in anti-Dave mode.

He last hosted the sketch comedy show in 2020. A year later, Dave dropped his Netflix special “The Closer”. In it, he takes aim at transgenders and has since been the target of the cancel culture movement and protests by the queer community.

Per Page Six, SNL writer Celeste Yim reportedly wrote on Instagram Stories: “I’m trans and non-binary. I use they/them pronouns. Transphobia is murder and it should be condemned.”

Chappelle attended a meeting with SNL writers and producers on Tuesday and his rep told Page Six that “there was no evidence of a boycott.”

“The room was full of writers. They all pitched ideas and they seemed very excited about it…. Dave is looking to have some fun,” the rep allegedly said. 

Meanwhile, SNL is catching plenty of heat on social media for inviting the comedian back to host the show again.

“Wait I thought I canceled him. Is it possible cancel culture isn’t a real thing,” tweeted ex-Netflix employee Terra Field, as reported by The New York Post.

“Having Dave Chappelle host SNL again is a slap in the face to trans people, including one of their own new cast members,” tweeted another. “What the h–l Lorne?!”

“Dave Chappelle hosting SNL is gonna be great. I love when people defy peoples attempt to destroy them over nonsense. This will be even better than Kim K hosting,” tweeted another.

