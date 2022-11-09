‘SNL’ Slammed for Tapping Dave Chappelle as Host

*Dave Chappelle will host “Saturday Night Live” for the third time on Nov. 12, and the long-running sketch comedy series is facing backlash over it.

Chappelle remains a target of the cancel culture movement due to his 2021 Netflix special “The Closer,” in which he takes aim at transgenders. Since then, the comedian has been at the center of protests by the queer community.

“Wait I thought I canceled him. Is it possible cancel culture isn’t a real thing,” tweeted ex-Netflix employee Terra Field, as reported by The New York Post.

“Having Dave Chappelle host SNL again is a slap in the face to trans people, including one of their own new cast members,” tweeted another. “What the h–l Lorne?!”

“Dave Chappelle hosting SNL is gonna be great. I love when people defy peoples attempt to destroy them over nonsense. This will be even better than Kim K hosting,” tweeted another.

Last October, Chappelle posted a clip to his official Instagram page in which he responded to the trans community’s “demands” to meet and discuss the controversy over his Netflix stand-up special.

“To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me,” the comedian said in the five-minute clip. “I am not bending to anyone’s demands,” he said.

In the clip, Chappelle slammed reports that he was invited to meet with transgender employees at Netflix but refused.

“It was said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix and I refused. That is not true,” he said in a video.

“If they invited me, I would have accepted it, although I’m confused about what we’re speaking about,” he continued. “I said what I said. And, boy, I heard what you said. My God, how could I not? You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix. Well, it seems like I’m the only one that can’t go to the office anymore.”

Chappelle then joked that he had several conditions they must agree to before he meets with the trans community.

“To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me. I am not bending to anybody’s demands,” he said. “And if you want to meet with me, I’d be more than willing to, but I have some conditions. First of all, you cannot come if you have not watched my special from beginning to end. You must come to a place of my choosing at a time of my choosing. And thirdly, you must admit that Hannah Gadsby is not funny.”

Gadsby, an Australian comedian, and star of Netflix’s “Nannette,” slammed Chappelle and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos for defending “The Closer.”

Chappelle’s SNL episode will also feature Black Star as the musical guest.