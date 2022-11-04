CNN’s New Morning Show with Don Lemon Debuts with Low Ratings

*The ratings for CNN’s new morning show with Don Lemon are said to be quite abysmal.

“CNN This Morning” debuted on Nov. 1 and according to Indie Wire, the show is “lagging behind not only rivals like “Fox & Friends” and “Morning Joe” but also its predecessor on CNN, “New Day,” ” the outlet writes.

Per Inside Wire: “CNN This Morning’ debuted to an average of 387,000 total viewers, according to Nielsen numbers. Of that all-in tally, 71,000 came from the key news demographic of adults 25-54. On its final day of Halloween, “New Day” averaged 353,000 total viewers; of that number, 75,000 came from the main demo.

“New Day” averaged 404,000 total viewers in October and 78,000 in the demo.

CNN boss Chris Licht announced in September that Don Lemon was moving on from his primetime solo slot to the newly created morning team with Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow. The trio replaced “New Day” hosts John Berman and Brianna Keilar.

“There is no stronger combination of talent than Don, Poppy and Kaitlan to deliver on our promise of a game-changing morning news program,” said Licht in a statement at the time. “They are each uniquely intelligent, reliable and compelling; together they have a rare and palpable chemistry. Combined with CNN’s resources and global newsgathering capabilities, we will offer a smart, bold and refreshing way to start the day.”

In his own statement, Lemon said “The last eight years have been an incredible ride. I’ve had the opportunity to work with one of the best show teams in the business, but it’s time to shake things up. I am so appreciative of the Don Lemon Tonight team, my wonderful, loyal viewers and everyone who has believed in me,” said Lemon. “I was honestly floored when Chris Licht asked me to do this and I’m honored by his belief in me. It’s going to be a thrill to take on this challenge with Poppy and Kaitlan. I’ll get to work with two of my dearest friends. Set your alarms folks, because we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

Lemon’s 10 p.m. show “Don Lemon Tonight” was the lowest-ranked program in primetime in August, averaging 660,000 viewers, The New York Post reports.

Per the outlet, in August, Fox News was the most-watched network, dominating in the rating with nine programs in the top 10 highest-rated cable news shows. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow took fifth place. “Anderson Cooper 360” was the only CNN show to crack the top 25 — in 25th place with 950,000 viewers.