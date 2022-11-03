Thursday, November 3, 2022
HomeCrimeGangs
Gangs

Takeoff ‘Checked In’ with Houston Gangsters Prior to Killing

By Ny MaGee
0

(l-r) Quavo and Takeoff (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

*Migos rappers Takeoff and his uncle Quavo reportedly checked in with local gangsters in Houston, Texas on Monday. 

As reported by SandraRose, “Checking in” gives out-of-town rappers permission to safely travel around neighborhoods controlled by gangs. Rappers are urged to “check in” with local gangsters whenever they visit a city. 

Takeoff and Quavo were allegedly invited to a private party for a local gang leader when Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, lost his life at age 28, according to the SandraRose report.

We reported previously that Takeoff was fatally shot during a dice game and the tragedy was caught on camera. 

READ MORE: Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead Over Dice Game in Houston | VIDEO

Takeoff
Takeoff of Migos onstage at A Conversation with Migos at The GRAMMY Museum on September 22, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The incident occurred outside a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston, Daily Mail reports. Graphic photos from the scene are circulating online and show Takeoff lying dead with a puddle of blood next to his head. 

Witnesses and law enforcement sources told TMZ  that Takeoff and fellow Migos member Quavo were both playing dice before the shooting. A fight broke out and Takeoff was shot when a person opened fire. He was reportedly shot twice in the head and neck and pronounced dead at the scene. Quavo was not injured. Two others suffered gun shot wounds and were transported to a hospital in private vehicles. 

After video of the chaotic scene hit social media, savvy internet users identified Huncho Records A&R manager Migo Bands, 24, as the person who pulled a gun. The Houston Police Department has identified Bands as a “person of interest” in the case. 

Houston Police Sergeant Michael Arrington said “at least” two gunmen opened fire during the shootout.

“People fled after the shooting and did not stick around to offer a statement,” he said. “All we can hope is you all will reach out and give us evidence to solve the death of Takeoff.”

“If you have any information – for those in the hip-hop community, to those who were there last night – please, please provide that information to HPD,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Previous articleSurprise! Thanksgiving Dinner Will be A Lot More Expensive This Year: Report | VIDEO
Next articleDeion Sanders Bans JSU Players from Leaving Hotel After Takeoff’s Death | Video
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO