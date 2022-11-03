Takeoff ‘Checked In’ with Houston Gangsters Prior to Killing

*Migos rappers Takeoff and his uncle Quavo reportedly checked in with local gangsters in Houston, Texas on Monday.

As reported by SandraRose, “Checking in” gives out-of-town rappers permission to safely travel around neighborhoods controlled by gangs. Rappers are urged to “check in” with local gangsters whenever they visit a city.

Takeoff and Quavo were allegedly invited to a private party for a local gang leader when Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, lost his life at age 28, according to the SandraRose report.

We reported previously that Takeoff was fatally shot during a dice game and the tragedy was caught on camera.

The incident occurred outside a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston, Daily Mail reports. Graphic photos from the scene are circulating online and show Takeoff lying dead with a puddle of blood next to his head.

Witnesses and law enforcement sources told TMZ that Takeoff and fellow Migos member Quavo were both playing dice before the shooting. A fight broke out and Takeoff was shot when a person opened fire. He was reportedly shot twice in the head and neck and pronounced dead at the scene. Quavo was not injured. Two others suffered gun shot wounds and were transported to a hospital in private vehicles.

After video of the chaotic scene hit social media, savvy internet users identified Huncho Records A&R manager Migo Bands, 24, as the person who pulled a gun. The Houston Police Department has identified Bands as a “person of interest” in the case.

Houston Police Sergeant Michael Arrington said “at least” two gunmen opened fire during the shootout.

“People fled after the shooting and did not stick around to offer a statement,” he said. “All we can hope is you all will reach out and give us evidence to solve the death of Takeoff.”

“If you have any information – for those in the hip-hop community, to those who were there last night – please, please provide that information to HPD,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner.