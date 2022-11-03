Karrueche Tran Hosts Fuse’s Reimagined Design Competition Series ‘Upcycle Nation’ | EUR Exclusive

*We caught up with Emmy Award winner Karrueche Tran to dish about her new fashion competition series “Upcycle Nation” which features aspiring designers and upcyclers from around the country who compete to transform everyday items into fashion-forward streetwear.

Fashion mogul Jérôme LaMaar and upcycling innovator Peder Cho star alongside Tran as expert judges.

Per press release: In each episode, three clever, crafty and fashion-forward contestants will rip, tear, staple, burn, hammer, and sew their way through two high-stakes challenges to win a cash prize. From taking discarded denim jeans and making them into a new functional jacket, to repurposing old Oreo bags into a new couture handbag, they will use their raw talent to make something spectacular out of literally, nothing.

Check out a preview below.

READ MORE: Cast of ‘The Surreal Life’ Unpack Wild New Season | Watch EUR Exclusive

Fashion gets altered in this high-stakes competition show, reimagined and refashioned, per the news release. With host Karrueche Tran (entrepreneur, Emmy Award-winning actress) and judges Peder Cho (viral, trailblazing upcycling innovator, ) and Jérôme LaMaar (Creative Director for Beyonce’, Kimora Lee Simmons and others), Upcycle Nation features aspiring designers from around the country who must transform previously discarded items into unique articles of clothing.

The upcycling contestants are all clever, crafty and fashion-forward. And they all have the RAW talent to make something out of nothing.

EUR’s Ny Magee spoke with Tran about working with this talented team and how she hopes this series inspires up-and-coming fashion designers. Watch our exclusive conversation via the clip below.

“Upcycle Nation,” which premiered on Fuse TV on November 2, is produced by Fuse Studios, with Karrueche Tran as executive producer.