Cast of ‘The Surreal Life’ Unpack Wild New Season | Watch EUR Exclusive

*We caught up with the star-studded cast of the new season of “The Surreal Life” on VH1 to dish about their experience and which celebrity brought hot mess and kray-kray to the house.

The new season of “The Surreal Life” kicked off on October 24th with eight wildly different celebrities who will live together for a once-in-a-lifetime surreal experience that will put their temperaments and vulnerabilities to the test, pushing these stars to unmask themselves in the most unfiltered and unpredictable ways, per press release.

The cast this season includes Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Stormy Daniels, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, CJ Perry, and Manny MUA.

Get a teaser of what’s to come this season via the YouTube clip in which Alsina gets real with Rodman during dinner.

EUR’s Ny MaGee spoke with CJ, Manny, Coles, Alsina, Braxton, Muniz, and Daniels about their experience with this celebrity social experiment and what they’re most excited about fans experiencing. Check out my exclusive conversation with the cast below.

Watch the new season of “The Surreal Life” on VH1 and Paramount+ and join the conversation and keep up with #TheSurrealLife on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram @SurrealLifeVH1! Episodes from the original series are also available to stream on Paramount+.