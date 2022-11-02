Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Cast of ‘The Surreal Life’ Unpack Wild New Season | Watch EUR Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
0

The Surreal Life
*We caught up with the star-studded cast of the new season of “The Surreal Life” on VH1 to dish about their experience and which celebrity brought hot mess and kray-kray to the house. 

The new season of “The Surreal Life” kicked off on October 24th with eight wildly different celebrities who will live together for a once-in-a-lifetime surreal experience that will put their temperaments and vulnerabilities to the test, pushing these stars to unmask themselves in the most unfiltered and unpredictable ways, per press release. 

The cast this season includes Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Stormy Daniels, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, CJ Perry, and Manny MUA. 

Get a teaser of what’s to come this season via the YouTube clip in which Alsina gets real with Rodman during dinner.

READ MORE: ‘Sherman’s Showcase’ Exclusive Clip: The Showcase Awards | Watch

The previously announced cast includes: 

  • August Alsina, contemporary R&B singer, songwriter 
  • CJ Perry, actress, model, and former WWE superstar 
  • Dennis Rodman, one of the greatest professional athletes of all time
  • Frankie Muniz, actor best known for playing the title character in Malcolm In The Middle
  • Kim Coles, actress, comedienne, host, and author famous for her role on the 90s comedy series Living Single
  • Manny MUA, a makeup artist, entrepreneur and pioneer blurring the lines of gender in cosmetics
  • Stormy Daniels, award-winning actress, screenwriter, author and director in the adult entertainment industry
  • Tamar Braxton, Grammy Award-nominated singer & songwriter 

EUR’s Ny MaGee spoke with CJ, Manny, Coles, Alsina, Braxton, Muniz, and Daniels about their experience with this celebrity social experiment and what they’re most excited about fans experiencing. Check out my exclusive conversation with the cast below.

Watch the new season of “The Surreal Life” on VH1 and Paramount+ and join the conversation and keep up with #TheSurrealLife on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram @SurrealLifeVH1! Episodes from the original series are also available to stream on Paramount+. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

