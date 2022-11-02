Musical Satire About Barack Obama Kicks Off in Hollywood

*A musical satire about former President Barack Obama has kicked off at The Bourbon Room Hollywood and will run til the 15th.

Per Broadway World, the production titled “44 – The unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL” features music and lyrics by Eli Bauman (“NBC’s Maya & Marty”), with additional songs co-written by Eli Bauman and Jon “Bowzer” Bauman (Sha Na Na).

Bauman directs a cast that includes T.J. Wilkins (NBC’s “The Voice”) as Barack and R&B superstar Shanice as Michelle Obama. As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, the cast also includes Broadway star Kevin Bailey as John Boehner; Ted Barton as Roger Ailes; Larry Cedar as Mitch McConnell; Chad Doreck as Joe Biden; and Kelley Dorney as Hillary Clinton.

The story is told “through the hazy recollection of Joe Biden.”

“In 2016, when a certain Reality TV star was vying for the Presidency – I am of course talking about “Dancing with the Stars” contestant, Rick Perry – I thought back to my time working on the Obama 08 campaign. I knocked on thousands of doors, registered hundreds of voters, and was invited inside the home of an undecided voter to partake in an afternoon orgy (I politely declined, mainly due to the heat, but did convince her to vote for Obama). But most of all, I was inspired – inspired to do more, to do better, to believe in something…,” said Eli Bauman, creator of “44 – The unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL,” via Broadway World.

“Then eight short years later, wondering how everything had so quickly gone down the toilet, I reached inside the bowl and found inspiration again. If any buffoon with zero qualifications can become President, then why couldn’t I, also a buffoon with zero qualifications, write my first Musical? Sure, I was a 34-year-old who hadn’t written a song since high-school, and who didn’t know how to play an instrument, and who couldn’t read a line of music to save his life… but why shouldn’t I hope for a change? So, I figured, f**k it. Four years and fifty songs later, I had my first full draft of “44.” And I still can’t read a lick of music,” he continued.

Per Broadway World, the musical will play eight performances: Wednesday, November 2; Thursday, November 3; Friday, November 4; Tuesday, November 8; Wednesday, November 9; Thursday, November 10; Monday, November 14; and Tuesday, November 15. Tickets are now on sale at 44ObamaMusical.com and BourbonRoomHollywood.com.