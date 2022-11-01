Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Ja Rule, Keke Palmer and More Stars Pay Tribute to Takeoff | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Takeoff (Migos) (Prince William-Getty)
Takeoff (Migos) (Prince William-Getty)

*(CNN) — The tragic shooting death of rapper Takeoff has prompted several stars to take to social media to honor the fallen artist.

Takeoff, who was part of the successful group Migos, died early Tuesday morning after shots were fired at a Houston, Texas bowling and pool hall. He was 28.

Ja Rule aired his grievances surrounding Takeoff’s violent death on Twitter, writing, “this sh*t has to STOP… sending love to friends and family”.

Gucci Mane, who recently collaborated with Takeoff on the track “Us vs. Them,” wrote on Instagram, “This broke my heart” upon learning the news.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Pastor Jamal Bryant Slams Herschel Walker for Being GOP’s Token Negro | Video

Other music stars to share tributes and condolences included Chloe Bailey, of Chloe x Halle, who tweeted that her “heart is broken,” and Yung Miami, one half of the hip-hop duo City Girls, who wrote “Damn takeoff” along with three broken heart emojis. Kid Cudi, who worked with Migos on the song “Danger,” tweeted a simple “RIP Takeoff”.

Kelly Rowland shared an Instagram Story in which she exclaimed, “There are NO WORDS” over a news snippet about Takeoff’s death.

And actress Keke Palmer shared on Instagram, “This is horrible. From the tragedy of the death to the tragedy of there being a video of it online. It’s all just tragic and I am so sorry to his whole family and all he touched. Really terrible.”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Fisher Jack

