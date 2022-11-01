Pastor Jamal Bryant Slams Herschel Walker for Being GOP’s Token Negro | Video

*Georgia-based pastor Jamal Bryant took aim at Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker during his sermon at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia on Sunday.

Bryant said the GOP only backed Walker because they figured, due to his NFL background, Black men would resonate him with more so than incumbent Democratic senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, Newsweek reports.

“They figured they would delude us by picking somebody who they thought would, in fact, represent us better with a football than with a degree in philosophy,” Bryant told his congregants in a video shared on social media.

“They thought we were so slow, that we were so stupid, that we would elect the lowest caricature of a stereotypical broken Black man as opposed to someone who is educated and erudite and focused,” he added.

Bryant went on to note that since Walker was age 16, “white men have been telling him what to do,” including “where to pay for abortions.”

“You think they not gonna tell him how to vote in 2022?” Bryant said. “We don’t need a walker, we need a runner….Georgia, I need you to know: The slave Negro y’all are used to don’t live here no more. We can think for ourselves, function for ourselves, and vote for ourselves.”

Meanwhile, we reported previously via CNN that a woman who claims she was in a years-long romantic relationship with Herschel Walker says the Republican Senate nominee for Georgia pressured her into having an abortion in 1993, she announced at a recent press conference.

The woman, referred to as Jane Doe to protect her identity, attended the press conference virtually with her lawyer, Gloria Allred, and read her statement. Her voice was heard, but her face was not shown.

Doe said she decided to tell her story now to highlight what she said is Walker’s hypocrisy.

“He has publicly taken the position that he is about life and against abortion under any circumstance when in fact he pressured me to have an abortion and personally ensured that it occurred by driving me to the clinic and paying for it,” said Doe.

At a campaign event in Georgia prior to the press conference, Walker called the allegation a “lie.”

Per CNN, most polling shows Warnock, who’s running for a full six-year term, with a modest lead over Walker with less than two weeks now until Election Day.