Monday, October 31, 2022
HomeNews
News

SNL Mocks Kanye After He’s Kicked Out of Skechers HQ | Watch

By Ny MaGee
0

Kanye on stage
Kanye West / Getty

*Saturday Night Live” took aim at Kanye West (now known as Ye) over the weekend and reportedly kicked things off with “a message from Skechers” skit.

We reported previously that Ye was escorted out of the Skechers headquarters in L.A. last Wednesday after showing up unannounced. 

As reported by CNBC, the hip-hop star was not invited to the office. According to Skechers representatives, when he pulled up, Ye was “engaged in unauthorized filming.” Two executives reportedly spoke to the hip-hop star before he was escorted out of the building.

It’s worth noting that Skechers was founded by Jewish businessman Robert Greenberg. His son Michael reportedly serves as company president, according to TMZ.

READ MORE: Kanye West Apologizes to Jewish Community | Video

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” the company said in a statement. “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, the SNL skit mocked the hip-hop star for getting booted from the retailer, and the move came after West was dropped by Adidas for ranting against the Jewish community. 

“Here at Skechers, we pride ourselves on two things — making stylish, comfortable shoes at an affordable price, and having zero tolerance for anti-Semitism,” said SNL’s Cecily Strong as an executive in the Skechers skit (see YouTube clip above). 

Bowen Yang, also playing a Skecher executive in the skit, noted: “We immediately escorted him out of the building.”

Cecily added, “Like the rest of the country, we were appalled by Kanye’s horrific comments and we vowed to never work with him in any capacity. But, can we also point out that of all the companies he could have approached and been rejected by — he chose Skechers.”

Michael Che and Colin Jost mocked Ye in the “Weekend Update.”

“Things are definitely getting way out of hand in this country. When I heard that a guy barged into a house with a hammer looking for Nancy Pelosi — my first thought was ‘oh no. Was it Kanye?’” Che quipped.

“Is it just me, or do half the companies that dropped Kanye sound fake? I saw the headline ‘TJ Maxx cuts ties with Kanye.’ I was like, ‘did Kanye know he worked for TJ Maxx?’” said Jost. “But the craziest one, which is somehow real, was that Goodwill dropped Kanye. They will no longer accept donations of Kanye’s clothing, which is ironic because Kanye’s lost enough money that he might need them.”

As we reported previously, Kanye’s alleged anti-Semitic remarks have soured his business relationships with power players in entertainment and fashion. 

The artist has been dropped by his talent agent Creative Artists Agency and Variety reports that MRC studio shelved Ye’s completed documentary. The move came after the rapper tweeted that he wanted to go “death con 3″ on Jewish people. On Tuesday it was announced that Ye had been dropped by Adidas.

Previous articleTyler Perry Slams Urban Website for False Report About ‘Why Did I Get Married?’ Franchise
Next articleXscape to Receive Lady Of Soul Award at 2022 Soul Train Awards
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO