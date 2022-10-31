SNL Mocks Kanye After He’s Kicked Out of Skechers HQ | Watch

*Saturday Night Live” took aim at Kanye West (now known as Ye) over the weekend and reportedly kicked things off with “a message from Skechers” skit.

We reported previously that Ye was escorted out of the Skechers headquarters in L.A. last Wednesday after showing up unannounced.

As reported by CNBC, the hip-hop star was not invited to the office. According to Skechers representatives, when he pulled up, Ye was “engaged in unauthorized filming.” Two executives reportedly spoke to the hip-hop star before he was escorted out of the building.

It’s worth noting that Skechers was founded by Jewish businessman Robert Greenberg. His son Michael reportedly serves as company president, according to TMZ.

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” the company said in a statement. “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, the SNL skit mocked the hip-hop star for getting booted from the retailer, and the move came after West was dropped by Adidas for ranting against the Jewish community.

“Here at Skechers, we pride ourselves on two things — making stylish, comfortable shoes at an affordable price, and having zero tolerance for anti-Semitism,” said SNL’s Cecily Strong as an executive in the Skechers skit (see YouTube clip above).

Bowen Yang, also playing a Skecher executive in the skit, noted: “We immediately escorted him out of the building.”

Cecily added, “Like the rest of the country, we were appalled by Kanye’s horrific comments and we vowed to never work with him in any capacity. But, can we also point out that of all the companies he could have approached and been rejected by — he chose Skechers.”

Michael Che and Colin Jost mocked Ye in the “Weekend Update.”

“Things are definitely getting way out of hand in this country. When I heard that a guy barged into a house with a hammer looking for Nancy Pelosi — my first thought was ‘oh no. Was it Kanye?’” Che quipped.

“Is it just me, or do half the companies that dropped Kanye sound fake? I saw the headline ‘TJ Maxx cuts ties with Kanye.’ I was like, ‘did Kanye know he worked for TJ Maxx?’” said Jost. “But the craziest one, which is somehow real, was that Goodwill dropped Kanye. They will no longer accept donations of Kanye’s clothing, which is ironic because Kanye’s lost enough money that he might need them.”

As we reported previously, Kanye’s alleged anti-Semitic remarks have soured his business relationships with power players in entertainment and fashion.

The artist has been dropped by his talent agent Creative Artists Agency and Variety reports that MRC studio shelved Ye’s completed documentary. The move came after the rapper tweeted that he wanted to go “death con 3″ on Jewish people. On Tuesday it was announced that Ye had been dropped by Adidas.