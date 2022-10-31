Monday, October 31, 2022
Obama Reacts to Heckler and Woman Who Calls Him ‘Fine As a Motha#*@ker!’ | Video

By Ny MaGee
Barack Obama (Ian Forsyth-Getty Images)
*Former President Barack Obama was interrupted by multiple hecklers as he spoke about the attack on Paul Pelosi during his speech at Michigan High School on Saturday. 

“When we don’t just disagree with people, but we start demonizing them, making wild, crazy allegations about them. That creates a dangerous climate,” he said while speaking about the need for civility, Business Insider reports. 

“If elected officials don’t do more to explicitly reject that kind of rhetoric, if they tacitly support it or encourage their supporters to stand up inside voting places armed with guns and dressed in tactical gear, more people can get hurt. And we’re going to be violating the basic spirit of this country,” Obama continued. 

As Obama was talking a man could be heard yelling “Mr. President” from the audience. When it became clear he was there to be disruptive, attendees began to chant “Obama” to drown out the heckler. 

READ MORE: Chris Wallace Talks to Byron Allen About Criticizing Obama and Buying Denver Broncos | WATCH

Obama responded: “Sir, come on. This is what I mean. There is a process that we’ve set up in our democracy. Right now, I’m talking. You’ll have a chance to talk sometime soon. We don’t have to shout each other down. It’s not a good way to do business.”

He continued: “You wouldn’t do that in a workplace. You wouldn’t just interrupt people in the middle of a conversation. It’s not how we do things. And this is part of the point that I want to make. Just basic civility and courtesy works — and that’s what we’re trying to encourage.”

A short time after the first disrupter attempted to derail the event, Obama was interrupted by another heckler.  Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above or via AFTHQ on YouTube.

Meanwhile, at the same event, Barack was visibly flattered when a woman in the crowd called him “Fine As a Motha#*@ker! Check out his hilarious reaction in the Instagram video below.

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

