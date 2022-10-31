New Cast of ‘Ghostwriter’ Unpack Season 3 of Emmy Award-Winning Series | EUR Exclusive

*We caught up with the cast of Apple TV’s Emmy Award-winning kids and family series, “Ghostwriter,” to speak about the third season of this beloved series which premiered October 21.

“Ghostwriter” is a reimagining of the hit early nineties series from Sesame Workshop. The all-new season features an entirely new cast and epic literary adventure.

Per the network’s news release: When a ghost haunts a bookstore and releases fictional characters into the real world, a group of friends works to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost’s unfinished business. While tackling the big mystery, the young heroes embark on six curious adventures with characters inspired by L. Frank Baum’s story “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”; author Pablo Cartaya’s “¡Leo! El Magnífico”; Beverly Cleary’s novel “The Mouse and the Motorcycle”; Mick Jagger and Keith Richard’s song “She’s A Rainbow”; E.B. White’s book “Charlotte’s Web”; and Jewell Parker Rhodes’ tale “Bayou Magic.”

Check out the Season 3 trailer below.

READ MORE: Cast of Murder Mystery Series ‘One Of Us Is Lying’ Unpack Season 2 | EUR Exclusive

Princess K. Mapp (“Sydney to the Max,” “The Unicorn”), Nour Assaf (“The Casagrandes”), and Daire McLeod (“Danger Force”), star in season three of “Ghostwriter,” and EUR’s Ny MaGee caught up with the trio to unpack what fans can expect and what they most enjoyed about filming this exciting new season as newcomers to the franchise.

Check out our exclusive conversation via the clip below.

This season will also feature notable guest stars including Randall Park (“WandaVision”) as Lion in “The Ghost of Oz” journey, Jay Baruchel (“This Is the End”) as Ralph The Mouse in “The Ghost, The Mouse and The Motorcycle” quest, and Emmy Award-winner Jean Smart (“Hacks”) as Charlotte and Iain Armitage (“Young Sheldon”) as Wilbur in “The Ghost’s Web” adventure.

The series was developed for television by J.J. Johnson and Emmy Award-winning Andrew Orenstein with Academy Award-winning and DGA Award-nominated Luke Matheny directing the first episode. Matheny and Orenstein executive produce alongside Johnson, Christin Simms, and Blair Powers for Sinking Ship Entertainment and Kay Wilson Stallings for Sesame Workshop.

In our exclusive clip below, Luke and Andrew share what they are most excited about longtime fans and newcomers experiencing this season.

“Ghostwriter” is now streaming on Apple TV+.