Vernon Davis Gushes About Role in Film Starring John Travolta and Martin Lawrence

By Ny MaGee
VERNON DAVIS
Former Maryland Terrapins Vernon Davis is introduced to the crowd during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at SECU Stadium on October 08, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

*Former NFLer Vernon Davis has been offered a role in a John Travolta and Martin Lawrence film. 

According to TMZ, Davis is fresh off working with Morgan Freeman — telling TMZ Sports “Every time I think about it, I be like, ‘wow.’ I wake up some mornings, I’m like ‘How did I get in a film with Morgan Freeman?'”

The movie is called “Muti,” and it centers on a “grieving detective who hunts down a serial killer accused of carrying out tribal rituals called “Muti,” per TMZ. Vernon plays a character named “Randoku.”

The film also stars Cole Hauser, Peter Stormare, and others, according to the report. “Muti” comes out on November 11.

READ MORE: Ex-NFLer Vernon Davis Shows Morgan Freeman Some Love – They’re Shooting A Film | WATCH

Vernon Davis – Getty

Director George Gallo must have been pretty impressed by what Vernon brought to the set because he offered him another role in another project.

“It’s pretty cool because George Gallo was the director,” Vernon said. “It’s pretty cool to be on set with him. After the movie was over, he actually offered me another role with John Travolta and Martin Lawrence.”

“I said yeah as if somebody was proposing to me. ‘Yes! Yes! Yes, I will!'”

Plot details about the Travolta project have not yet been revealed.

Elsewhere in his conversation with TMZ Sports, Vernon gushed about being enshrinement into the Terrapins Hall of Fame.

“It’s amazing to be recognized for the things that you’ve been able to do, to accomplish and I wanna thank the University of Maryland for allowing me the opportunity to be able to go into the Hall of Fame.”

“It’s just great to be able to be recognized and I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. Very grateful. My family’s excited, my friends, my coaches, and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my teammates, my grandparents, and everyone who supported me along the way.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

