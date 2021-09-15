Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Ex-NFLer Vernon Davis Shows Morgan Freeman Some Love – They’re Shooting A Film | WATCH

Vernon Davis - Getty
Vernon Davis – Getty

*Once upon a time NFL tight end Vernon Davis was in the conversation for being one of the greatest ever at his position before suffering a big production drop off in the latter third of his career.

Now, we’re not saying he could be the best football player-turned-actor the NFL has ever seen, but you got to be in the running to be considered, right? 

So, to that end, recently, Davis told TMZ sports about his hopeful comeuppance in the Hollywood arena.  

Here he talks about working with Morgan Freeman and the advice the veteran actor gave to him on the set of their film “Muti,” which hits theaters in 2022.

“After working with [Morgan] on this film Muti, he’s just brilliant. Not only is he a great actor, but he’s also a great person,” Vernon says. 

“I mean he comes to work every day, great energy, joking, playing and I’m looking at this guy like this guy’s 80-something years old and he still comes with energy unknown to mankind.” 

Davis played 14 seasons in the NFL for San Francisco and Washington before retiring.  

 

