Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeNews
News

Lupita Nyong’o Speaks Out About Her Viral Reaction to Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

By Ny MaGee
0

Will Smith cursing at Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars (Lupita Nyong'o looks on) - screenshot
Will Smith cursing at Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars (Lupita Nyong’o looks on) – screenshot

*Lupita Nyong’o is speaking about her reaction to Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

Nyong’o was seated behind Will and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith when the actor walked on stage and slapped Rock after the comedian made a tasteless joke about Jada’s bald head. 

“I knew as soon as it was over that I was going to be a meme,” the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress said in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter

Nyong’o’s reaction to the slap went viral but she admits that initially, she wasn’t sure how to respond. 

READ MORE: Will Smith Makes Public Appearance to Speak About New ‘Emancipation’ Film | Watch Trailer

“Once the moment was over, I realized, ‘Oh my God, there’s no way all this transpired and I’m not in the shot,’ ” Nyong’o told THR. “I don’t want to add any more fuel to that thing, quite frankly.”

In an emotional YouTube video posted in July, Smith explained why he didn’t apologize to Rock during his acceptance speech for the best actor award for the film “King Richard” at the  March 27 Oscars ceremony.

“It’s all fuzzy,” Smith says in the video. “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out.”

Smith called his behavior “unacceptable.”  The actor said he responded violently because Rock joked about Jada’s hair loss. 

“So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk,” the actor says in the clip, Daily Mail reports. 

“I just didn’t realize how many people got hurt in that moment, so I want to apologize to Chris’s mother. I want to apologize.”

Smith also made clear that Jada did not instruct him to slap Rock.

“I made a choice of my own from my own experiences from my history with Chris.  Jada had nothing to do with it. I’m sorry, babe,” said Smith.

“I want to say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I brought on all of us,” he continued. 

“To all my fellow nominees, this is a community. It’s like, I won because you voted for me and it breaks my heart to have stolen and tarnished your moment.”

Smith closed the video with a pledge to learn from his mistakes.

“I know it was confusing, I know it was shocking,” he says. “But I promise you, I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world. And, you know, if you hang on, I promise we’ll be able to be friends again.”

Watch his full video statement below.

Previous articleShonda Rhimes Buys Connecticut Mansion Worth $15M
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO