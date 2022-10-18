Charles Barkley Reportedly Inks Deal with TNT Worth Over $100 Million

*Charles Barkley has reportedly signed a 10-year deal with TNT worth nearly $2000 million.

Barkley co-hosts TNT’s “Inside the NBA” along with Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith. According to the New York Post, he inked a deal worth “in excess of $100 million and could approach $200 million.”

Barkley’s $10 million-per-season contract is set to expire after the 2024-25 season, Complex reports.

“We’re all a big family – Ernie, Kenny and Shaquille are brothers to me – and I wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t for them and all the amazing people who work on our show,” Barkley said. “I’m not gonna lie, though, this is a life-altering deal…and I’m blessed to be able to do live television for a living.”

Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal have all signed long-term extensions with TNT, via @Ourand_SBJ Love to see it. pic.twitter.com/4JKTUFEWZg — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 17, 2022

Shaq, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith have also reportedly signed long-term extensions with TNT.

Ernie Johnson added, “I always say there are ‘Got to, jobs’ and Get to, jobs,’ and the four of us clearly have ‘Get to, jobs’,” said Johnson. “It’s been a journey of a lifetime to work on this show, with Charles, Kenny and Shaquille at the desk and alongside such an amazingly talented crew behind the scenes. I’m very blessed.”

“I’ve been on a few championship teams in my day, but there’s nothing quite like this one,” said Smith. “I wanted to continue doing the show because of the basketball and cultural impact that our show has become. I’m excited for the season and many more to come.”

Fox News reports that Barkley’s new TNT deal comes after he discussed his future media opportunities, which included a deal with LIV golf.

“I don’t judge other people. Listen, if someone gave me $200 million, I’d kill a relative. … I’m serious. They said Phil Mickelson got $200 million and Dustin Johnson got $150 million. For $150 million, I’d kill a relative, even one I liked,” Barkey previously said on the “Pat McAfee Show.”