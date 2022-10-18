Tuesday, October 18, 2022
HomeNews
News

Charles Barkley Reportedly Inks Deal with TNT Worth Over $100 Million

By Ny MaGee
0

Charles Barkley
Charles Barkley arrives for the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP) (Photo credit should read LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

*Charles Barkley has reportedly signed a 10-year deal with TNT worth nearly $2000 million.

Barkley co-hosts TNT’s “Inside the NBA” along with  Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith. According to the New York Post, he inked a deal worth “in excess of $100 million and could approach $200 million.” 

Barkley’s $10 million-per-season contract is set to expire after the 2024-25 season, Complex reports. 

“We’re all a big family – Ernie, Kenny and Shaquille are brothers to me – and I wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t for them and all the amazing people who work on our show,” Barkley said. “I’m not gonna lie, though, this is a life-altering deal…and I’m blessed to be able to do live television for a living.”

READ MORE: Charles Barkley Shows Love for LGBT Community in Viral Video, Fans Claim He’s Drunk | Watch

Shaq, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith have also reportedly signed long-term extensions with TNT.

Ernie Johnson added, “I always say there are ‘Got to, jobs’ and Get to, jobs,’ and the four of us clearly have ‘Get to, jobs’,” said Johnson. “It’s been a journey of a lifetime to work on this show, with Charles, Kenny and Shaquille at the desk and alongside such an amazingly talented crew behind the scenes. I’m very blessed.”

“I’ve been on a few championship teams in my day, but there’s nothing quite like this one,” said Smith. “I wanted to continue doing the show because of the basketball and cultural impact that our show has become. I’m excited for the season and many more to come.”

Fox News reports that Barkley’s new TNT deal comes after he discussed his future media opportunities, which included a deal with LIV golf.

“I don’t judge other people. Listen, if someone gave me $200 million, I’d kill a relative. … I’m serious. They said Phil Mickelson got $200 million and Dustin Johnson got $150 million. For $150 million, I’d kill a relative, even one I liked,”  Barkey previously said on the “Pat McAfee Show.”

Previous articleSpike Lee Says His Colin Kaepernick Documentary Will Tell ‘His Story, Not the False Narratives’
Next articleCam’ron Shoots His Shot at Nia Long Amid Her Fiance’s Cheating Scandal
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

N.O.R.E. of Drink Champs Apologizes for Ye’s Lies About George Floyd’s Death | WATCH

Social Heat

Oprah Reveals She Couldn’t Lift Her Leg Last Year – She Had Back-to-Back Knee Surgeries

Social Heat

Brittney Griner’s HORRIBLE Russian Jail Conditions Revealed

Social Heat

Not Fair! 🙁 Young Thug’s Lawyer Says it’s Unjust That Rapper ‘Rots’ in Jail

Social Heat

Ginuwine Passes Out After Criss Angel Magic Stunt Goes Left – But He’s OK | WATCH

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO