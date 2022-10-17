Georgia Teenager Loses Mother, Father and Sister in Fatal Car Crash

*A Georgia high school football player is said to be “hanging in there” after his parents and little sister were killed in a car crash last week.

According to multiple reports, Byron and Katrina Jakes, along with their daughter, Kamryn, 10, were on their way home from 15-year-old Braylon’s football game for Carver High School in Thomasville when another vehicle crossed into their lane, causing the cars to collide head-on. Black Enterprise reports that Braylon took the bus with his teammates after the game.

Jacqueline Jakes, Braylon’s grandmother, spoke to WTVM about how he is coping with the loss of his immediate family.

Braylon is hanging in there right now. He’s doing fine. He’s laughing and happy right now. His football team was out here yesterday and they had such a fun time. He joked around and played. Right now, he’s doing ok,” Jakes said.

"It's hard to bury a child, but I just can't fathom and imagine having to bury the whole family… practically the whole family."

According to a Facebook post by the National Pan-Hellenic Council of Columbus, Byron was a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and his wife Katrina was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. The organization posted the following message on its Facebook page:

“To the Divine 9 Family: “We are calling on you all for your prayers and support! “This young football player, Braylon Jakes, from Carver High School has recently lost his parents and sister. As his parents traveled back from Thomasville after the football game Friday night, they were both killed in car accident along with his little sister.” “If you would like to donate to Braylon and the Jakes family, his cashapp is $Brayj23.”

According to reports, Katrina also leaves behind an older son named Brian.