Toni Braxton Celebrates 55th Birthday with Sultry Photo

*Toni Braxton celebrated her 55th birthday on Friday (October 7) and to mark the milestone she posted a sexy photo of herself on social media.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner took to Instagram to put her derrière on display. In the pic, Toni is seen with her back to the camera and wearing a brown bedazzled top with a matching thong.

“Happy Birthday to me and @nude.sugar! My body care line is 1 yr old!!” Braxton captioned the phtot.

As reported by The Blast, one fan wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAAAAAY MS. TONI. YOU’VE MADE IT TO YET ANOTHER YEAR. MORE ACCOMPLISHMENTS. MORE GOALS. MORE BLESSING. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING YOU HAVE BROUGHT TO NOT ONLY OUR COMMUNITY BUT TO THE WORLD. YOU ARE FOREVER LOVED AND APPRECIATE IT. YASSSSSSS THE BLACKNIFICENCE. HAPPY BIRTHDAAAY FRIENNNDDD.”

Another fan gushed, “Happy birthday to my dream girl. You can do no wrong!!” Others, however, were fascinated by how good Toni’s body looked at 55. This user wrote, “I don’t know what it is Ms Braxton, but you get finer and finer every year Lord have mercy I’ve been a fan since day one of your first album I was hooked happy birthday Miss Braxton you look good yes ma’am.”

Several of Braxton’s family members and celebrity frends posted b-day tributes in the comments section. Her mother Evelyn Braxton, wrote, “Happy Birthday to my beautiful, amazing, phenomenal daughter, my firstborn @tonibraxton . Your beauty radiates from the inside out. You are incredible. May your birthday be as amazing as you are. Mommy loves you baby girl. Look at God❤️🌈.”

Toni’s younger sister Tamar Braxton commented, “I’m honored to share the same bloodline. Happy birthday to Toni Braxton, Living Legend ✨ I love you beyond. ❤️.”

“Happy birthday to my amazing big little sister. What’s hilarious is, as I’m posting this, we are on the phone right now as we do everyday all day! I’m always still at awe being on stage with you and watching you as a fan and a sister. I’m so blessed to have you as a sister/friend. Love you Tone! My very own superstar! @tonibraxton,” Sister Towanda Braxton wrote in the caption of her own post.

“Happy Birthday to my beautifully timeless big little sister @tonibraxton. Even if you weren’t my sister, I am still your biggest fan! I love you!,” sister Trina added.

Toni also posted a #throback photo of her wearing ripped dad jeans with a basic white t-shirt. “Happy Birthday to me.. feeling like a kid again! Thank you for all the birthday love! 🥰,” she captioned the post below.