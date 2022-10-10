Monday, October 10, 2022
Toni Braxton Celebrates 55th Birthday with Sultry Photo

By Ny MaGee
Toni Braxton
Toni Braxton Rockin Her New Look

*Toni Braxton celebrated her 55th birthday on Friday (October 7) and to mark the milestone she posted a sexy photo of herself on social media. 

The seven-time Grammy Award winner took to Instagram to put her derrière on display. In the pic, Toni is seen with her back to the camera and wearing a brown bedazzled top with a matching thong. 

“Happy Birthday to me and @nude.sugar! My body care line is 1 yr old!!” Braxton captioned the phtot. 

As reported by The Blast, one fan wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAAAAAY MS. TONI. YOU’VE MADE IT TO YET ANOTHER YEAR. MORE ACCOMPLISHMENTS. MORE GOALS. MORE BLESSING. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING YOU HAVE BROUGHT TO NOT ONLY OUR COMMUNITY BUT TO THE WORLD. YOU ARE FOREVER LOVED AND APPRECIATE IT. YASSSSSSS THE BLACKNIFICENCE. HAPPY BIRTHDAAAY FRIENNNDDD.”

READ MORE: Toni Braxton Opens Up About Sister Traci’s Battle with Cancer [VIDEO]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton)

Another fan gushed, “Happy birthday to my dream girl. You can do no wrong!!” Others, however, were fascinated by how good Toni’s body looked at 55. This user wrote, “I don’t know what it is Ms Braxton, but you get finer and finer every year Lord have mercy I’ve been a fan since day one of your first album I was hooked happy birthday Miss Braxton you look good yes ma’am.”

Several of Braxton’s family members and celebrity frends posted b-day tributes in the comments section. Her mother Evelyn Braxton, wrote, “Happy Birthday to my beautiful, amazing, phenomenal daughter, my firstborn @tonibraxton . Your beauty radiates from the inside out. You are incredible. May your birthday be as amazing as you are. Mommy loves you baby girl. Look at God❤️🌈.”

Toni’s younger sister Tamar Braxton commented, “I’m honored to share the same bloodline. Happy birthday to Toni Braxton, Living Legend ✨ I love you beyond. ❤️.” 

“Happy birthday to my amazing big little sister. What’s hilarious is, as I’m posting this, we are on the phone right now as we do everyday all day! I’m always still at awe being on stage with you and watching you as a fan and a sister. I’m so blessed to have you as a sister/friend. Love you Tone! My very own superstar! @tonibraxton,” Sister Towanda Braxton wrote in the caption of her own post.

“Happy Birthday to my beautifully timeless big little sister @tonibraxton. Even if you weren’t my sister, I am still your biggest fan! I love you!,” sister Trina added. 

Toni also posted a #throback photo of her wearing  ripped dad jeans with a basic white t-shirt. “Happy Birthday to me.. feeling like a kid again! Thank you for all the birthday love! 🥰,” she captioned the post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

