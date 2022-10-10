Emergency! NeNe Leakes’ Son Brentt Suffers Heart Attack and Stroke | VIDEO

*First and foremost we gotta send prayers up to NeNe Leakes‘ 23-year-old son Brentt Leaks. The young man is counting his blessings after an extremely serious medical emergency sent him to the hospital.

Here’s the bottom line, according to TMZ. Brentt Leakes was in Atlanta earlier this month when he suffered both a heart attack and a stroke. Fortunately, the young man was quickly transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

Sources say while Brentt was hospitalized for several days, he’s now out and rehabbing … and everyone is hopeful he will make a full recovery.

It was last year when NeNe’s husband, Gregg Leakes, who is also Brentt’s father … died after a long battle with cancer. Brentt was also featured on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ throughout NeNe’s time on the show with his brother Bryson.

NeNe Leakes just posted a video talking about the situation with Brentt and says her family is shocked that he’s going through such a serious medical situation at such a young age. NeNe confirms Brentt had both congestive heart failure and a stroke.

She says her son doesn’t drink or do drugs — and doctors have run a multitude of tests in order to determine what caused the episode — including tests for HIV. NeNe asks everyone keep Brentt in their prayers, and says he’s still having a hard time speaking.

Brentt also runs a lounge in Atlanta, which NeNe dubs his “pride and joy” and says while the lounge is still open, the family is considering selling it, and interested parties should reach out.