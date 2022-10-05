Diddy Comes for Mase – Claims He Owes Him $3M + Calls Him ‘Fake Pastor’ – Mase Responds | WATCH

*Sean “Diddy” Combs appears to be tired of folks taking shots at his credibility. One of whom is rapper Mase who he claims owes him $3 million.

Combs made his remarks this morning on The Breakfast Club after DJ Envy pointed out that Mase was accused of taking money from one of his own artists in the same way Diddy was accused. Envy asked Diddy if he looks at that situation as an “I told you” sort of revelation.

“No I don’t look at it like that,” Diddy said.

Explaining himself further, Diddy said that he “didn’t do nothing” to Mase, and called his previous claims “negative propaganda.

“[It] has really tried to stain my legacy,” he said. “I don’t like to get in just talking people’s business and things like that… [but] I can’t have y’all following me, because I am here to be a leader and to give some direction, if you think that I’m a scumbag that will ever steal anything—My name is Diddy, Sean Combs, I never took nothing from nobody a day in my life. All I’ve ever given is opportunity and more money than a person was making.”

At that point, Charlamagne directly Diddy if he “steals” from his artists, to which the producer/executive replied, “Never.” Charlamagne kept pressing, pointing out that many different artists have accused Combs of stealing money from them.

“People have this thing called the tap out button, when you get to a certain point and the money is running low you gotta run this hustle to find somebody to blame,” Diddy responded. “I have all my receipts.” He then proceeded to directly call out Mase, who he asserted actually owes him money, instead.

“Just in general, the Mase thing. I did one album with Mase, Diddy continued. “One album. How much money do you think I owe this guy,” he said, in reference to Mase’s 1997 album Harlem World. “And then he became a fake pastor and went and conned people. And y’all gon’ let him throw dirt on the god’s name. Anybody can come and step up. Bring your receipts. But I’m not playing. I’m back outside and I’m fighting back for us. And I’m also doing some fighting back for me.” It’s worth pointing out, however, that Mase released two further albums under Diddy’s Bad Boy Records.

“Mase owes me $3 million,” Diddy revealed. He said he gave the rapper/preacher the money for an advance on an album he never turned in. “That’s facts, I got the receipts. … And I’m not gon’ go back-and-forth with Mase. I’m not going back-and-forth with nobody. I’m just gonna speak up for myself now. … Anybody that thinks I owe them something, show me the receipt and you’ll get paid within 24 hours.”

Welp, it didn’t long for Mase to respond. He says that Sean Combs is not happy with him after he rejected the opportunity to apologize.

“You see how people act when you won’t let them come on stage, and give their fake apology so they can promote that little wack song,” he said in a clip posted to Instagram and TikTok.