Monday, October 3, 2022
Nick Cannon Welcomes 10th Child, Third with Brittany Snow

By Ny MaGee
Nick Cannon (Andy Kropa-Invision-AP)
Nick Cannon (Andy Kropa-Invision-AP)

*Nick Cannon has welcomed his 10th child and third with Brittany Snow

“Another blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps,” Cannon wrote on Instagram. “He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable.” 

Cannon Snow named Rise Messiah Cannon. Her arrival comes a little over two weeks after Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon—with model LaNisha Cole.

As we have repeatedly reported, Cannon has eight other children including the 11-year-old twins he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 20 months with Brittany Bell. Cannon and Abby De La Rosa share 15-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion. She is expecting her third baby this fall but it’s unclear who the baby daddy is.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Girl with Model LaNisha Cole | Pics

 

Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed son Zen in 2021 but he died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

The “Masked Singer” host recently welcomed son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi. 

“I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need,” wrote Cannon in his IG post on Friday (Sept. 30). “@missbbell has been the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey. She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general. For our third child she told me she didn’t want a baby shower and needed NOTHING! All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones! I am learning that is the best GIFT!”

Nick is reportedly expecting at least one more child this year. 

“We all learn so much from these angels we call children,” Cannon previously said in an Instagram post following the birth of his 9th child.  “I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says…”

After his daughter Onyx Ice was born earlier last month, Cannon reacted to the criticism he is receiving for having multiple babies by multiple women. 

“In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension,” he wrote. “I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be.”

Meanwhile, word on the curb is that all of Nick’s baby mamas agreed to sign an agreement that limits their rights to collect child support. They only get a certain amount per month and can’t go to court and ask for more — allegedly. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

