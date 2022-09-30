Dwyane Wade Has Restricted Comments on Daughter Zaya’s Instagram for Her Mental Health

*Dwyane Wade has never shied away from publicly expressing his love and support for his daughter Zaya Wade. D Wade spoke up about safeguarding Zaya’s mental health and privacy from internet bullying.

For those of you who are unaware, Dwyane’s 15-year-old daughter Zaya is transgender. She recently hit the modeling scene and frequently uploads her campaigns to the timeline.

However, fans recently noticed that they could no longer comment beneath her post. Dwyane Wade took to Twitter to discuss the decision to restrict comments on Zaya’s Instagram comments.

Wade tweeted, “For Zaya’s mental health and privacy, we’ve decided not to allow the hate into her comments. Thank you for wanting to spread and send her love.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: BET Awards Nominee Legendary Mobb Deep Rapper Havoc Dishes on Life, Hip Hop & Says Illuminati Could Have Killed Prodigy | WATCH/EURexclusive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Wait. There’s more …

OK, let’s talk about the replies to D. Wade’s post. There were plenty of fans backing up Wade’s stance and thanking him for putting Zaya’s well-being first.

“PERIOD! And that’s on prioritizing your child’s well-being. She doesn’t need our comments telling us she is non stop serving in every posted photo bc she has a solid, real support system at home and we love to see it,” shared one user.

“As someone who too would love to comment, I wholeheartedly honor & appreciate the way you and Gabby show up 2 protect her. I’m a 20yr member of the ballroom scene & it brings me much joy to see a different and protected life experience for a black girl of trans experience,” tweeted another.

And then there were others who took the opportunity to assure Wade that his daughter has a community of internet supporters who are more than happy to support her.

“LOVE this protection for baby girl. I’m hope she knows she has a whole online community of support from a lot of us on here regardless,” tweeted one user.

“This is how you parent. A lot of people could learn how to safeguard their children like Dwyane Wade does,” wrote another.