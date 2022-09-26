Monday, September 26, 2022
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Are Allegedly Boo’d Up

By Ny MaGee
Jordan and Pippen
Michael Jordan with son Marcus and Larsa Pippen

*Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen is allegedly boo’d up with Michael Jordon’s son, Marcus Jordan, who is reportedly engaged to another woman.

Larsa and Marcus were spotted making out during a dinner date in New York City on Thursday, September 22, Ace Showbiz reports. On Friday, Us Weekly released photos of the pair getting cozy during the outing. An eyewitness told the outlet, “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks. They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”

“They are definitely an item. As the night progressed it was obvious to everyone in the restaurant that she was really into him. She was hugging and kissing him, and she was practically sitting on his lap by the end of the dinner,” said the insider. “It became a bit of a spectacle to onlookers as it was quite distracting.”

Rumors of Larsa and Marcus being a new couple first emerged earlier this month. 

Marcus and Larsa spotted!
Larsa Pippen was spotted at a Japanese restaurant with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan.

However, a source told TMZ that the 48-year-old mother of four is “not hooking up” Marcus and that the two are “strictly friends.”

Meanwhile, Marcus is said to be engaged to a white woman whose photo circulated online. Gossip of the City reported that Marcus “is engaged to a white woman” and that “he’s not with Larsa.” 

And there you have it.

Back in January, Larsa finalized her divorce from NBA icon Scottie Pippen after more than 20 years together.

Scottie initially filed for divorce in October 2016 and he and Larsa would go on to attempt a reconciliation. The divorce was called off until Larsa refiled two years later, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. We reported at the time that the former couple had multiple issues over the years — including reports of infidelity and spousal abuse.

Sources connected to the couple said they grew apart and decided to end their relationship for good. Larsa previously denied rumors that she had an affair with rapper Future.

