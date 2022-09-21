Wednesday, September 21, 2022
HomeNews
News

Arsenio Hall’s LA Home Burglarized Twice

By Ny MaGee
0

Arsenio Hall smiling
Arsenio Hall / Getty

*Arsenio Hall’s LA home has been hit by two break-ins, and now the former talk show host is concerned he’s being targeted. 

Hall’s home was burglarized Saturday morning. According to TMZ, he heard a loud noise coming from downstairs and when he went to investigate, he discovered someone attempted to gain access by breaking the glass on his sliding door. 

Last month, Hall was home when 2 people allegedly broke a window and entered the property. TMZ reports that they ultimately got “spooked and took off before stealing anything,” the outlet writes. 

The LAPD is investigating both incidents and no arrests have been made.

READ MORE: Did You Know That Arsenio Hall Quit Entertainment At the Peak of Fame to Raise His Son? Meet Arsenio Jr.

Arsenio Hall
Arsenio Hall / Getty

Last month we reported that Hall sold his Los Angeles 34-acre home of 30 years located in the Topanga community.  The comedian unloaded the 10,000+ square estate for $9 million to one of his neighbors, The Dirt reports. Per the outlet, “Hall custom-built the entire estate over several years in the early 1990s.”

The compound boasts a Santa Fe-style main mansion, two gated driveways, two additional buildings on the premises, a mini golf course, a playground, a full-size tennis court, grassy lawns, many hiking trails and a pergola-shaded pond, among other amenities, according to the report. 

The property’s new owner is reportedly Robert M. “Rob” Fedoris, a Pennsylvania-based former executive at the financial services firm Guggenheim Partners.

Last year, Hall reportedly purchased a home from Hollywood actor Sean Murray.

Murray allegedly paid about $4.8 million for the Los Angeles mansion located in the city’s Tarzana suburb. He put the home back on the market a month later, The Dirt reported.

The 6,500-square foot mansion reportedly has six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, a zero-edge pool/spa, dual cabanas, an outdoor kitchen, and a sports court.

It’s unclear if this is the home that has been burglarized twice.

Previous articleAaron Judge Hits 60th Homer – Tied with Babe Ruth’s Single-season Tally | WATCH-it-Happen!
Next articleLamar Odom Allegedly Dating Transgender Actress Daniiellè Alexis
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO