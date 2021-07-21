*Arsenio Hall has one unforgettable face. He could and did spend almost 14 years away from the spotlight, and yet, his popularity never waned. When he came back from his self-induced hiatus, the audience was where he left it.

“THE ARSENIO HALL SHOW”

Hall’s show brought several iconic moments, like President Bill Clinton playing the saxophone, or Magic Johnson’s first interview after revealing his AIDS diagnosis, or Michael Jackson’s surprise appearance to present Eddie Murphy with an award, and more.

The show went on for five years before its cancellation in 1994. For Hall, it was also the perfect opportunity to take a step back and search for balance in his life, as he explained years later to CBS:

“When you have that feeling of ‘There’s something else for me to do, and this is occupying your life 24/7,’ wrong or right, you need to go.”

ARSENIO HALL’S SON

Hall virtually disappeared from the entertainment scene for a few years, and in 1999, he became a father when he welcomed son Arsenio Hall Jr. with his then-girlfriend.

Sadly, Hall’s relationship with his son’s mom didn’t last long, but he didn’t let that step in the way of the relationship he wanted to have with the boy.

⠀TIME FOR FATHERHOOD

To do that, Hall hit pause on his career and become a full-time single parent. He still did some projects to keep the money flowing, mainly voiceovers in animated series and some appearances here and there in late-night talk shows.

Hall rejected many job opportunities because he didn’t want to leave Arsenio Jr. for long periods. Still, it was the boy, in 2012, who gave Hall the courage to make his big return to television through “The Celebrity Apprentice.”

The comedian recalled during an interview with Oprah Winfrey how Arsenio Jr. pushed him to accept the call. He became overwhelmed and began crying as he remembered his son’s words, “Dad, we can win this.”

Hall described his son as "such a good, smart, healthy and beautiful kid" and admitted that he felt guilty when he was away from Arsenio Jr., but he made it up by winning the show's fifth season.

