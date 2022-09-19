‘Wendy Williams Show’ Staffers Worried They’ll Be Fired by New Boss Sherri Shepherd

*Former “Wendy Williams Show” staffers were reportedly tapped to work on Sherri Shepherd’s new talk show but now they fear they’ll soon be out of a job.

“Staffers for Sherri have been in her ear saying there should be some sort of loyalty test from The Wendy Williams Show holdovers,” a source close to production exclusively told The U.S. Sun.

According to the report, former Wendy show producers Suzanne Bass and Norman Baker are said to be keeping a low profile working behind the scenes for Sherri.

“Norman and Suzanne want to believe they’ll stick around but sooner or later I’m sure they are going to get pushed out. There’s no real place for them now,” the source added.

READ MORE: Wendy Williams Reportedly Back in Rehab for Alcohol Abuse

Shepherd’s new daytime talker premiered last week with “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss as the first guest.

Fans were quick to point out on Twitter that Bass and Baker were known to often appear on-camera on Wendy’s show — with Sherri, not so much.

Per The Sun report, one fan tweeted: “Loving the show…but missing Norman & Suzanne….please bring them back, everything I have read says they are still working there? Congrats!”

Another Twitter user questioned, “Didn’t Norman agree to work on Sherri Shepherd’s show?”

A third person commented: “#SherriShepherd’s talk show was very good. I miss Norman. Jawn Murray standing where he is standing is annoying but, it was a good show.”

Meanwhile, Williams is reportedly back in rehab to treat her substance abuse issues.

“It’s gotten worse,” Wendy insiders tell Page Six. “She went from wine to straight up vodka.”

Page Six writes, “We’re told Williams’ health and addiction issues worsened after her former daytime talk show’s production company (Debmar-Mercury) allegedly “refused” to get her help.”

“They turned their backs on her,” the source explains. “They had too much control over someone so vulnerable.”

Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter previously told Page Six that Debmar-Mercury refused to help Wendy’s “recovery efforts”.

“Debmar would not support Wendy’s recovery efforts with the family,” Hunter told Page Six in July. “They would not sign off on anything that would’ve helped her recovery efforts.”

Hunter also revealed that Williams’ family attended an intervention with Debmar-Mercury and the company threatened to pull her show if she refused to get help.

“They sat in a meeting with her whole family, including her now-deceased mom, and would not sign off on the recovery efforts that would’ve helped Wendy also get well and live and be sober,” he told us. “They basically said, ‘If you don’t stop drinking, you’re going to lose the show.’”